NY Giants, Jonathan Taylor trade rumors take unexpected turn with latest roster move

The New York Giants have been linked to the RB market ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

The New York Giants made a series of roster adjustments following Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s placement on injured reserve due to a severe hamstring injury. With Tracy set to miss at least four weeks, speculation intensified regarding whether general manager Joe Schoen would pursue a blockbuster trade ahead of the upcoming deadline—with Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor sitting atop fan wish lists.

However, during his Tuesday press conference, Schoen quickly poured cold water on rumors suggesting the injury would force Big Blue into a desperate trade deadline panic. Instead, the front office responded by signing rookie running back Greg Desrosiers off the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad and elevating internal depth.

“We signed Greg Desrosiers from the LA Chargers practice squad to the active roster. He’s a running back from Memphis, he’s a rookie. So those are moves that we’re going to make today you’ll see on the waiver.”

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Who got injured with Giants?

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is at least out for a month with the Giants due to injury. Addressing reporters on how Tracy’s absence impacts the backfield structure, Schoen expressed full confidence in the remaining roster depth while detailing the administrative steps taken to maintain a three-back rotation.

“Yeah, that’s why we’re poaching the running back from the Chargers. And then we have a practice squad running back in Phil Mafah, who we like. He was drafted by the Cowboys a couple years ago. So, we like him and again, we’ve been rolling with three. I still have a lot of confidence in Skatt and Motor (Devin Singletary) and I’m excited to see what Greg can do.”

With Skattebo taking over primary early-down duties and Singletary offering veteran reliability, adding Desrosiers guarantees the Giants maintain operational depth for special teams and rotational snaps without making a reactionary move.

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Will Giants make a trade for Jonathan Taylor before deadline?

Right now, the Giants don’t seem ready to trade for Jonathan Taylor. When asked directly if losing Tracy alters the front office’s strategy or accelerates plans to target elite market options like Taylor before the trade deadline, Schoen maintained a steady, long-term stance.

“No,” Schoen stated firmly regarding a potential change in approach. “Tracy’s not going to be, this isn’t like some of the other ones that we’ve had, where it’s season-ending. This won’t be something that’s going to be long-term. So, fortunately.”

Schoen’s comments reinforce that the Giants view Tracy’s injury as a temporary setback rather than a season-ending void. With Tracy expected back for the stretch run and quarterback J.J. McCarthy supported by a capable backfield tandem in Skattebo and Singletary, Big Blue appears content to build internally rather than surrendering premium draft capital for a rental running back.

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Key takeaways