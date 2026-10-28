William Contreras’ status with Brewers reportedly in doubt for next season

William Contreras remains vital to the Milwaukee Brewers' World Series hopes, but reports suggest his future in Milwaukee is uncertain.

As the 2026 MLB season culminates with the Fall Classic, the Milwaukee Brewers are already shifting focus toward 2027. While market activity heats up across the league—with clubs like the New York Yankees evaluating key roster pieces like Luis Garcia Jr.—Milwaukee faces mounting intrigue surrounding All-Star backstop William Contreras, whose unsettled contract situation has fueled growing speculation across the industry.

According to Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Milwaukee floated a three-year extension with options to Contreras in 2025, an offer his camp ultimately turned down. Contreras and his representation never submitted a counterproposal, leaving the front office increasingly pessimistic about the prospects of locking down the franchise catcher long-term.

Still, how Milwaukee wraps up October could alter organizational calculus; a World Series title often reframes payroll priorities. Throughout the 2026 campaign, Contreras served as the heartbeat of the Brewers’ lineup, driving their deep postseason push and making a compelling case for his long-term value.

Advertisement

With aggressive rivals like the New York Mets reportedly preparing to reshape the market, Milwaukee’s brass must navigate its own high-stakes puzzle. Contreras’ unresolved status represents just one of several critical roster decisions facing the small-market contenders heading into the winter.

It was an intense staredown between William Contreras and Yandy Díaz last night 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/g9QrxzGjlB — MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2026

Contreras’ current contract situation

Contreras played 2026 under a one-year, $9.4 million guaranteed pact, reached with Milwaukee just hours before a scheduled salary arbitration hearing in February. The settlement materialized after both sides bypassed a contentious panel hearing, finding common ground on a base salary paired with future club flexibility.

Advertisement

While Contreras remains under team control through 2027, Milwaukee stands at a pivotal crossroads. Holding less than six years of Major League service time, the Brewers maintain his rights whether they trigger his $14.5 million club option for 2027 or decline it and navigate a final, potentially costly trip through the arbitration process.

Building a case for Milwaukee’s core

Contreras’ 2026 regular season reinforced his standing as one of the premier offensive catchers in baseball and an anchor inside the clubhouse. Outperforming his $9.4 million figure, he silenced any lingering durability concerns by driving in a career-high 94 runs while delivering another Silver Slugger-caliber campaign.

October only magnified his indispensability. Contreras carried that momentum straight through the postseason gauntlet, batting over .380 with an OPS north of 1.000 and crushing several signature home runs to power Milwaukee’s pennant run, putting the front office on notice ahead of a decisive winter.

Advertisement

Key takeaways

William Contreras declined a 3-year contract offered by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025.

offered by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025. Contreras signed a $9.4 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers for 2026.

deal with the Milwaukee Brewers for 2026. Brewers’ catcher drove in 94 runs during his 2026 campaign with the Brewers.