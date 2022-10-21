The ‘Fall Classic’ is one of the biggest sporting events in the United States. Here are 25 records to gear you up for the World Series.

It’s the biggest prize in Major League Baseball, the World Series, the trophy presented to the best team in the MLB at the end of the regular season.

Many memories have been made during the World Series, from Babe Ruth “calling” a pitch, to Sandy Koufax pitching a magnificent Game 7 against the Twins to win the 1965 World Series for the Dodgers to Kirk Gibson's 1988 home run in the bottom of the 9th inning against the Oakland A’s also for the Dodgers.

The World Series leaves many memories for baseball fans and continues to be a major tradition in the fall. Here are 25 amazing World Series stats!

25. Who won the first World Series

The team to win the first World Series was the Boston Americans, defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 in the series. The Boston Americans would eventually become the Boston Red Sox.

24. The series which has been played the most

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers have played each other 11 times in the Fall Classic, 1941, 1947, 1949, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1956, 1963, 1977, 1978, 1981. The Yankees have won 8 of the 11 matchups.

23. Which league has won the most World Series

The American League has won 66 championships against the 51 National League titles. The New York Yankees account for 27 of the World Series won by the American League.

22. Only World Series to be paused due to a natural disaster

In 1989 before Game 3 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, on October 17th an earthquake struck Oakland and San Francisco (specifically the Cypress Street Viaduct in the former and the Marina District in the latter) as well as the Bay Bridge's upper deck. The A’s were up 2-0 against the San Francisco Giants and the quake caused the series to be suspended until October 27th.

21. Which network has shown the World Series the most

The Fall Classic has been viewed by millions all over the world, and the network to have carried the games the most is NBC with 39, with the play by play of the famous Vin Scully. Fox has since taken over the coverage of the World Series by showing it 25 times and have the rights until 2028.

20. The only perfect game in World Series history

From 1903 to the start of the 2022 World Series, only one perfect game has been recorded. Don Larsen stood on the mound for Game 5 of the series between the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Dodgers, which was tied 2-2. On October 8, 1956, Larsen threw a perfect game.

“I never had such good control in my life,” Larsen said of the best game he ever threw. The Yankees pitcher had the only perfect game in World Series history after 97 pitches, seven strikeouts and a single three-ball count against Pee Wee Reese in the first inning. The New York team Game 5 won 2 – 0 and later took the series 4 – 3.

19. Who has played the World Series the most?

The New York Yankees hold the record for being the team that played the most times in the MLB World Series with 40 appearances, while the Top-5 is completed by the Los Angeles Dodgers (21), San Francisco Giants (20), St. Louis Cardinals (19) and Oakland Athletics (14). These figures date back to the start of the 2022 ‘Fall Classic’.

18. Who appeared the most times in a World Series?

Yogi Berra has this distinction after 19 years in the MLB, Berra recorded 12 home runs, 71 hits and 39 RBIs for a career .274 average in the Postseason. The historic catcher of the Yankees played the World Series 14 times with the Bronx Bombers to hold the record for being the player who played the 'Fall Classic' the most times.

17. Player who played the most World Series with different teams?

Lonnie Smith is the player with the most appearances in the MLB World Series with different teams with the Philadelphia Phillies (1970), St. Louis Cardinals (1972), Kansas City Royals (1985) and Atlanta Braves (1992) twice. Only with the Braves did he fail to win the 'Fall Classic'.

16. Youngest player to ever play in a World Series

At 18 years, 10 months and 13 days, Fred Lindstrom is the youngest player to make it to an MLB World Series. Although he did not win the 1924 edition, he had a good performance connecting with 10 hits, driving in 4 runs, and stealing 6 bases to finish with an average of .333 after 7 games.

15. Oldest pitcher to complete a World Series game

At 38 years, one month and 18 days, Randy Johnson set the record for being the oldest pitcher to have a complete game without runs in the MLB World Series after allowing three hits, one walk and striking out 11 players after 110 releases. The left-handed pitcher took victory in Game 2 of the 2001 'Fall Classic' and went down in Major League history.

14. The oldest player to play in a World Series

Jack Quinn holds the record for being the oldest player to reach an MLB World Series, doing so in 1930 at 46 years, 2 months, and 29 days old. The pitcher appeared out of the bullpen in one game and gave up three hits and one run in a no-decision in Game 3 against the St. Louis Cardinals on Oct. 4. The Athletics would go on to be champions by winning in six games.

13. The players who hit two home runs in their first two at bats in the World Series

Gene Tenace in 1972 hit two home runs in his first two at-bats with the Oakland Athletics. They would end up winning that World Series 4-3 against the Cincinnati Reds. Tenace was joined by Andrew Jones when he achieved this same record in 1996 with the Atlanta Braves, but they did not win 'The Fall Classic', since the New York Yankees won 4-2.

12. Pitchers with most World Series victories in the same series

Not just one pitcher, there are 13 who have the record of being the pitcher with the most wins (3) in the same MLB World Series. Below is the list of this select club:

Deacon Phillippe: Pittsburgh Pirates 1903.

Bill Dinneen: Boston Americans (Red Sox) 1903.

Christy Mathewson: New York Giants (San Francisco Giants) 1905.

Babe Adams: Pittsburgh Pirates 1909

Jack Coombs: Philadelphia Athletics (Oakland) 1910.

Smoky Joe Wood: Boston Americans Red Sox 1912.

Red Faber: Chicago White Sox 1917.

Stan Coveleski: Cleveland Indians (Guardians) 1920.

Hart Breechen: St. Louis Cardinals 1946.

Lew Burdette: Milwaukee Braves (Atlanta) 1957.

Bob Gibson: St. Louis Cardinals 1967.

Mickey Lolich: Detroit Tigers 1968.

Randy Johnson: Arizona Diamondbacks 2001.

11. Most home runs in World Series history

Mickey Mantle played his entire career with the New York Yankees and after having 273 at-bats in the 'Fall Classic' he hit 18 home runs to hold the record for being the player with the most home runs in the history of the MLB World Series. Babe Ruth is next on the list with 15 homers.

10. Who has the record for most home runs in one series?

George Springer saw Dodgers pitchers 34 times and with five homers in the 2017 World Series, the outfielder joined Chase Utley (2009) and Reggie Jackson (1997) as the three players with the most home runs in the same edition of the 'Autumn Classic'.

9. Team with most World Series

The first World Series the Yankees won was 1923 with Babe Ruth as the star. Until the 2022 edition, the New York team accumulated 27 titles in the 'Fall Classic' and have a difference of 16 championships to the second most winning team: St. Louis Cardinals (11).

8. Longest streak without a World Series again

The Chicago Cubs fans were excited about the dynasty that was beginning to be built after two consecutive titles in 1907 and 1908. However, a third championship ring did not come until the longest drought in history ended without winning a title again.

With the victory in the 2016 World Series by 4 – 3 against the Cleveland Indians (Guardians), the Cubs managed to break the record for the longest drought without winning a championship ring again. 108 years passed until Chicago shouted champion again in the 'Fall Classic'.

7. Player who has won the most World Series?

Yogi Berra played his entire career with the New York Yankees and with 10 championships he is the player with the most titles in the history of the MLB World Series. In the 'Fall Classic,' the Major League legend finished with a .274 average as a result of 12 home runs, 39 RBI and 71 hits, among other stats

6. The player who received the most bases per ball in an MLB World Series

Every time Barry Bonds stepped into the batter's box to take a turn at bat, he made his mark in the MLB. Not for nothing is the player with the most home runs (73) in a season (2001) in the Major Leagues. The San Francisco Giants legend also set another record in World Series history.

The Anaheim Angels' strategy in the 2002 World Series against the San Francisco Giants was clear: Don't face Barry Bonds. They gave him the record of being the player (13) who received the most bases per ball in a 'Fall Classic' and they stayed with the victory in seven games.

5. Team to win 5 World Series in a row

From 1936 to 1939, the Yankees won four consecutive championships. Everything did not stop there, the New York team once again dominated the Major Leagues and won five editions (1949, 1950, 1951, 1952 and 1953) of the World Series consecutively to be the only team to do so.

4. Pitcher with most World Series strikeouts

On October 2, 1968, Bob Gibson had 17 strikeouts to become the pitcher with the most strikeouts in a World Series game. Despite the Cardinals losing 3-4 against the Detroit Tigers, Bob finished with yet another record: most strikeouts (35) in a single edition of the 'Fall Classic'.

3. Pitcher to play the most games in a World Series

Considered the best closer in MLB history, Mariano Rivera left his legacy in World Series history. The former New York Yankees closer was not only the player with the most saves (652) in history.

2. The player with the most RBIs in the history of the MLB World Series

To the seven titles he won in the MLB, Mickey Mantle added the record for being the player with the most RBIs in World Series history by registering 40 in 273 plate appearances. The Top-5 of this statistic is completed by Yogi Berra (39), Lou Gehrig (35), Babe Ruth (33) and Joe DiMaggio (30).

1. The player with the best batting average in the history of the MLB World Series

It's not Barry Bonds! The San Francisco Giants legend only played in the 2002 World Series and having only 30 appearances at bat was able to rank as the third player with the best average (.471) in the history of the 'Fall Classic'.

In the only World Series (1979) that Phil Garner played, he achieved the record of being the player with the best average in the 119 years of the 'Fall Classic'. The former second baseman hit .500 in 28 plate appearances with 12 hits, 4 doubles, five RBIs and four runs scored.

