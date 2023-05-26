As of May 26, 2023 the New York Yankees have a record of 30-22, tonight they begin a 3-game series against the Chicago White Sox at home.

Before this series they lost a series against the Baltimore Orioles and the worst thing is that now they are going through a losing streak of two losses.

This series against the White Sox will be the end of a round of two series at home, a total of six games, to return to play another on the road tour.

Why won’t Aaron Boone manage tonight’s Yankees game?

New York Yankees’ manager, Aaron Boone, will not be managing the team tonight against the White Sox because he was suspended last night, May 25, during the final game of the series against the Orioles.

Due to his misconduct against the umpires, MLB decided to punish Boone with a one-game suspension, but that is the third time in the last 10 games that Boone has been ejected from a game.