Edwin Diaz suffered an injury in the World Baseball Classic and the Mets have received terrible news. Read here to check out the details.

The World Baseball Classic 2023 has been spectacular living up to the expectations as the greatest international competition in years. After many postponements, especailly due to the pandemic, 20 teams in four different pools gave us thrilling games towards the quarterfinals. It is the best prelude for the MLB season.

One of the most anticipated matchups came in the last day of activitites for Pool D when Puerto Rico faced the Dominican Republic. In a win or go home scenario, the battle was just spectacular at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

Puerto Rico advanced to the quarterfinals in the World Baseball Classic thanks to a 5-2 victory. However, what should have been a moment of joy became a disaster when Edwin Diaz got injured during the celebrations at the mound. Now, the New York Mets have a terrible update just days prior to the start of the 2023 MLB season.

Edwin Diaz will miss the 2023 MLB season with the New York Mets

The images were just incredible at Miami. Edwin Diaz seemed to be jumping normally close to the mound during the celebration with his teammates, when suddenly he fell to the ground. The medical staff checked him out, but, the pitcher from Naguabo couldn't walk off the field. In a crushing moment, his younger brother Alexis was brought to tears. Puerto Rico couldn't believe it.

Edwin Diaz tore the patellar tendon in his right knee during the celebration with Puerto Rico. The star closer needs surgery and is expected to miss the entire 2023 season. For the New York Mets, this is just devastating. Last year, Edwin Diaz was spectacular with the Mets. He had 32 saves in 35 opportunities and an amazing 1.31 ERA in 61 total appearances.

This was the official statement from the New York Mets. "Edwin Diaz underwent imaging today that revealed a full-thickness tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee. He will have surgery today performed by Dr. David Altchek."