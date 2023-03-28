This week a new MLB season will begin and so that you don't miss anything from the best Baseball league in the world, here we tell you what games will be played, at what time and where you can see them.

MLB Opening Day Schedule 2023: Time of each game and where to watch them on TV

This week will start the new season of the MLB, the best baseball league in the world. And to make the preview more pleasant, here we will tell you which teams will see activity during the first day of competition, which will be this Thursday, June 30, a day full of games to enjoy the MLB.

The 30 teams that make up the MLB will see activity during 2023 Opening Day, there will be 15 games spread throughout the day. Among the most outstanding games will be the one that will be played by the last champions, the Astros (who already have the new member Jose Abreu), against the White Sox.

Another of the interesting games that this 2023 Opening Day will have will be the one played by the current runners-up from last season 2022, the Philadelphia Phillies who will receive at Texas Rangers looking for a revenge of what happened a few months ago.

2023 MLB Opening Day: Games

All times are Eastern.

Braves at Nationals 1:05 p.m.

Giants at Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Orioles at Red Sox 2:10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs 2:20 p.m.

Tigers at Rays 3:10 p.m.

Phillies at Rangers 4:05 p.m.

Rockies at Padres 4:10 p.m.

Blue Jays at Cardinals 4:10 p.m.

Twins at Royals 4:10 p.m.

Pirates at Reds 4:10 p.m.

Mets at Marlins 4:10 p.m.

White Sox at Astros 7:08 p.m.

Angels at Athletics 10:07 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

Guardians at Mariners 10:10 p.m.

2023 MLB Opening Day: TV Channel

The 2023 Opening Day of the MLB can be seen in the United States through Fubo (free trial). Other options: MLB Network, ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu+.

