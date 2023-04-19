Even though he's gotten off to a solid start to the season, New York Yankees star Gleyber Torres could still be dealt at some point.

The New York Yankees entered the Major League Baseball season with no shortage of options in the infield. Anthony Volpe's call-up was met with high expectations, and he hasn't disappointed.

But the team needs to figure out what to do with all those guys. DJ LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza (occasionally), Oswaldo Cabrera, Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu, and Gleyber Torres are all in the mix.

With that in mind, Joel Sherman of The New York Post pointed out three potential landing spots for Torres, the likeliest trade candidate. And while it may not happen soon, we should still keep an eye on the Yankees and these teams.

MLB Rumors: Potential Trade Destinations For Gleyber Torres

3. Philadelphia Phillies

Once again, the Philadelphia Phillies have struggled defensively, so adding Torres might not be ideal. Then again, they do need some infield help after losing 1B Rhys Hoskins for the season, and Alec Bohm could slide right there.

Torres could then move to second over Bryson Stott, who could replace Bohm in third, and Gleyber is no stranger to Rob Thomson. The Phillies want to win and want to do it now, so they might be in the market sooner rather than later.

2. Seattle Mariners

It's not a secret that the Seattle Mariners were keeping tabs on Torres before getting Kolten Wong last season, so it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see that they could still be interested in him.

Torres could either play at DH or in second base, and he'd be an offensive upgrade for a team looking to keep up with the Houston Astros in their division. The Yankees, on the other hand, could sure use Chris Flexen and his team-friendly deal.

1. Chicago White Sox

And last but not least, we find the Chicago White Sox. They play in arguably the weakest division in all of baseball, so they ought to make the most of it by bolstering their already-solid roster.

The Yankees could look to bring Aaron Bummer's career back to life, and the White Sox would gladly get someone to put next to Elvis Andrus and Romy Gonzalez. This would be the ultimate win-win scenario.