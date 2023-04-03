The best players are ready for their 'individual home runs tournament' where one of them is expected to break one of the home runs record of the 21st century. Check here the top home runs leaders of the current season.

The 2023 MLB season will be a bit more interesting than last season as there are players eager to break the Aaron Judge 62 home runs record.

So far among the favorites to break the 2022 record is Shohei Ohtani, but last season he did not finish in the top 10.

Other players who could fight in the top three of the current season are Kyle Schwarber, Mike Trout, Pete Alonso and Salvador Perez.

Top 10 MLB home runs leaders in the 2023 season

The list is updated once a day once all the games are over, but during some days of the regular season the list might update according to what a particular player does to climb spots in the standings.

Only twice in the 21st century have 60+ home runs been scored in a single season, the first time being in 2001 with the Barry Bonds' 73 home runs and most recently in 2022 with Aaron Judge's 62 home runs.

Top 10 MLB home runs leaders in 2023 1. Trayce Thompson 3 C.J. Cron 3 3. Brendan Donovan 2 Nolan Gorman 2 Yoán Moncada 2 Patrick Wisdom 2 Aaron Judge 2 Giancarlo Stanton 2 Enrique Hernández 2 Adam Duvall 2 Joey Gallo 2 Cedric Mullins 2 Mitch Garver 2 Xander Bogaerts 2 Matt Olson 2

(04-03-2023 updated, 9:56 AM(ET))

Note*: Numberless players means they are tie in the same spot.

Data extracted manually from sports-reference.com