Dominican Republic take on Venezuela at LoanDeport Park in Florida for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Dominican Republic vs Venezuela online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 World Baseball Classic

Dominican Republic and Venezuela meet in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at LoanDeport Park in Florida. The Dominicans want to show their full power against the Venezuelans. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Dominican Republic vs Venezuela online free in the US on FuboTV]

Dominican Republic have one of the best rosters, plus they won the 2013 World Baseball Classic. Among the best-known Dominican players are Robinson Cano, Manny Machado and a top notch bullpen that includes Johnny Cueto.

Venezuela also have lethal players who could take the country to the big final, Jose Altuve, Gleyber Torres, Ronald Acuña Jr, among others.

When will Dominican Republic vs Venezuela be played?

Dominican Republic and Venezuela play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Saturday, March 11 at LoanDeport Park in Florida. The Venezuelans should be careful with the Dominicans as they have a list of dangerous pitchers for this game.

Dominican Republic vs Venezuela: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 AM

How to watch Dominican Republic vs Venezuela in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Dominican Republic and Venezuela at the LoanDeport Park in Florida on Saturday, March 11, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Deportes (Español).