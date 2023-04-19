The Minnesota Twins clash with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in the 2023 MLB regular season. Find out here the starting time of the final game of the series and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

The Boston Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, April 20 at Fenway Park in the 2023 regular season in MLB. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

[Watch Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox online free in the US on Fubo]

The Minnesota Twins are currently leading the AL Central. However, after a four-game winning streak, they had two losses to close out the series against the Yankees and the Red Sox have also been a very complicated rival on the road. Kenta Maeda (0-2) is their probable pitcher for the last game of the series.

The Boston Red Sox have started as the worst team in the AL East. Though it hasn't been a disastrous start of the season, close to .500, the problem is that the Rays are the best team in MLB. Yankees, Blue Jays and Orioles are also having a solid first month in the calendar. Tanner Houck would take the mound for Boston.

When will Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox be played?

The final game of the series between the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox will be played on Thursday, April 20 at 1:35 PM (ET) in Fenway Park.

Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:35 PM

CT: 12:35 PM

MT: 11:35 AM

PT: 10:35 AM

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox

The Twins visit the Red Sox and the game to close out the series will be broadcast on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the United States. Other options include NESN, Bally Sports North and MLB Network.