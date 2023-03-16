Mexico and Puerto Rico will face each other for the quarter-finals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Miami, Florida. Don't miss all the important information about this game such as date, time and where to stream it or watch it.

Watch Puerto Rico vs Mexico online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 World Baseball Classic

Mexico and Puerto Rico will face each other for the quarter-finals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic at the LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. Here is all the information you need about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Mexico vs Puerto Rico free online on FuboTV]

After not being able to reach this phase in their two last appearances in the WBC, Mexico now have a chance to reach the semifinals for the first time. They defeated the United States (11-5), Great Britain (2-1) and Canada (10-3).

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico finished second in the Group D to reach this instance. They defeated Nicaragua, Israel and Dominican Republic, but couldn't defeat Venezuela, who were the leaders of the group.

When will Puerto Rico vs Mexico be played?

Mexico and Puerto Rico play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Friday, March 17 at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. Mexico would be the underdog, as Puerto Rico have reached the semifinals in their last two appearances.

Puerto Rico vs Mexico: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Puerto Rico vs Mexico in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Mexico and Puerto Rico, set to be played Friday, March 15, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Deportes (Español), Fox Sports App, Tubi.