United States and Japan meet today in the Final of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at LoanDeport Park in Florida. As expected, the final will be played between two favorites. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

United States are ready to defend their 2017 World Baseball Classic title, after a long road with a couple of losses they are in the final against a big favorite.

Japan are the only national baseball team with two World Baseball Classic titles, they want to win the third one but things won't be as easy as they think especially after the victory over Mexico 6-5.

When will United States vs Japan be played?

United States and Japan play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Tuesday, March 21 at LoanDeport Park in Florida. The last game for the big title, a big favorite and a home team with the support of an entire country.

United States vs Japan: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch United States vs Japan in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, United States and Japan at the LoanDeport Park in Florida on Tuesday, March 21, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Deportes (Español).