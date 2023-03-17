United States take on Venezuela at LoanDeport Park in Florida for the Quarter-finals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch United States vs Venezuela online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 World Baseball Classic

United States and Venezuela meet in the Quarter-finals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at LoanDeport Park in Florida. This will be the hottest game of this stage. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

United States are big favorites not only because they play at home but they are the defending WBC champions since they won the title in 2017.

Venezuela had to win against two big favorites during the group stage, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, and now they are considered top favorites to reach the final.

When will United States vs Venezuela be played?

United States and Venezuela play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Saturday, March 18 at LoanDeport Park in Florida. Both teams have the best players available but a couple of Venezuelan players will not be able to play due to MLB restrictions.

United States vs Venezuela: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch United States vs Venezuela in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, United States and Venezuela at the LoanDeport Park in Florida on Saturday, March 18, will be broadcast in the US and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Deportes (Español).