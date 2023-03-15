Venezuela take on Israel today at LoanDepot Park in Florida for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Venezuela vs Israel online free in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 World Baseball Classic

Venezuela and Israel meet today in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at LoanDepot Park in Florida. The Venezuelans already have their ticket for the next phase of the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Venezuela won a recent game against Nicaragua 4-1 in what was their third consecutive victory and after the Dominican Republic won against Israel 10-0 that qualified the Venezuelans for the next phase, quarter-finals.

Israel no longer have anything to fight for since they were knocked out of the tournament, two losses and one win for the Israelites during the 2023 WBC.

When will Venezuela vs Israel be played?

Venezuela and Israel play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Wednesday, March 15 at LoanDepot Park in Florida. Venezuela is likely to use a roster with less offensive power to protect the top players.

Venezuela vs Israel: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Venezuela vs Israel in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Venezuela and Israel at the LoanDepot Park in Florida on Wednesday, March 15, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Depotes (Español).