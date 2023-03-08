The baseball season begins with a big tournament, some of the best national teams play in the WBC to define the best baseball team in the world. Check here the schedule and how to watch the games.

Before the start of the 2023 MLB season, baseball fans will have a special dish with the 2023 World Baseball Classic that begins on March 8 and ends on March 21.

The defending champions of the World Baseball Classic are the United States, they won the most recent title in 2017, but they have only one title, while Japan is the country with the most WBC titles with two titles (2006, 2009).

The World Baseball Classic is not an old tournament, the first time that the WBC took place was in 2006 and the tournament was supposed to be played every three years but it was not.

WBC 2023 Schedule

The first game of the 2023 World Baseball Classic will be between Cuba and the Netherlands, neither of those national teams have WBC titles but Cuba was runners-up during the 2006 edition and the Netherlands were semi-finalists twice in a row in 2013 and 2017.

Pool A

Pool A will be contested in Taichung during March 8–12.

Pos Team Pld W L RF RA RD PCT GB Qualification 1 Chinese Taipei (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 — — Advance to quarterfinals 2 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 — — 3 Cuba 0 0 0 0 0 0 — — 4 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 — — 5 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 — —

Date Local Time Road Team Score Home Team Venue Free Stream Mar 8, 2023 11:00 PM Cuba – Netherlands Taichung Stadium FuboTV Mar 9, 2023 6:00 AM Panama – Chinese Taipei Taichung Stadium Mar 9, 2023 11:00 PM Panama – Netherlands Taichung Stadium Mar 10, 2023 6:00 AM Italy – Cuba Taichung Stadium Mar 10, 2023 11:30 PM Cuba – Panama Taichung Stadium Mar 11, 2023 6:00 AM Italy – Chinese Taipei Taichung Stadium Mar 11, 2023 11:00 PM Panama – Italy Taichung Stadium Mar 12, 2023 6:00 AM Netherlands – Chinese Taipei Taichung Stadium Mar 12, 2023 11:00 PM Chinese Taipei – Cuba Taichung Stadium Mar 13, 2023 6:00 AM Netherlands – Italy Taichung Stadium note: date is adjusted as AM games mean they will be available next day on ET time.

Pool B

Pool B will be contested in Tokyo during March 9–13.

Pos Team Pld W L RF RA RD PCT GB Qualification 1 Japan (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 — — Advance to quarterfinals 2 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 — — 3 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 — — 4 China 0 0 0 0 0 0 — — 5 Czech Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 — —

Date Time (ET) Road Team Score Home Team Venue Free Stream Mar 9, 2023 10:00 PM Australia – South Korea Tokyo Dome FuboTV Mar 10, 2023 5:00 AM China – Japan Tokyo Dome Mar 10, 2023 10:00 PM Czech Republic – China Tokyo Dome Mar 11, 2023 5:00 AM South Korea – Japan Tokyo Dome Mar 11, 2023 10:00 PM China – Australia Tokyo Dome Mar 12, 2023 5:00 AM Czech Republic – Japan Tokyo Dome Mar 12, 2023 10:00 PM Czech Republic – South Korea Tokyo Dome Mar 13, 2023 5:00 AM Japan – Australia Tokyo Dome Mar 13, 2023 10:00 PM Australia – Czech Republic Tokyo Dome Mar 14, 2023 5:00 AM South Korea – China Tokyo Dome note: date is adjusted as AM games mean they will be available next day on ET time.

Pool C

Pool C will be contested in Phoenix during March 11–15.

Pos Team Pld W L RF RA RD PCT GB Qualification 1 United States (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 — — Advance to quarterfinals 2 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 — — 3 Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 — — 4 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 — — 5 Great Britain 0 0 0 0 0 0 — —

Date Time (ET) Road Team Score Home Team Venue Free Stream Mar 11, 2023 2:30 PM Colombia – Mexico Chase Field FuboTV Mar 11, 2023 9:00 PM Great Britain – United States Chase Field Mar 12, 2023 2:00 PM Great Britain – Canada Chase Field Mar 12, 2023 9:00 PM Mexico – United States Chase Field Mar 13, 2023 2:00 PM Colombia – Great Britain Chase Field Mar 13, 2023 9:00 PM Canada – United States Chase Field Mar 14, 2023 2:00 PM Canada – Colombia Chase Field Mar 14, 2023 9:00 PM Great Britain – Mexico Chase Field Mar 15, 2023 2:00 PM Mexico – Canada Chase Field Mar 15, 2023 9:00 PM United States – Colombia Chase Field

Pool D

Pool D will be contested in Miami during March 11–15.

Pos Team Pld W L RF RA RD PCT GB Qualification 1 Puerto Rico 0 0 0 0 0 0 — — Advance to quarterfinals 2 Venezuela 0 0 0 0 0 0 — — 3 Dominican Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 — — 4 Israel 0 0 0 0 0 0 — — 5 Nicaragua 0 0 0 0 0 0 — —

Date Time (ET) Road Team Score Home Team Venue Free Stream Mar 11, 2023 12:00 PM Nicaragua – Puerto Rico LoanDepot Park FuboTV Mar 11, 2023 7:00 PM Dominican Republic – Venezuela LoanDepot Park Mar 12, 2023 12:00 PM Nicaragua – Israel LoanDepot Park Mar 12, 2023 7:00 PM Venezuela – Puerto Rico LoanDepot Park Mar 13, 2023 12:00 PM Dominican Republic – Nicaragua LoanDepot Park Mar 13, 2023 7:00 PM Israel – Puerto Rico LoanDepot Park Mar 14, 2023 12:00 PM Nicaragua – Venezuela LoanDepot Park Mar 14, 2023 7:00 PM Israel – Dominican Republic LoanDepot Park Mar 15, 2023 12:00 PM Venezuela – Israel LoanDepot Park Mar 15, 2023 7:00 PM Puerto Rico – Dominican Republic LoanDepot Par

Puerto Rico are one of the big favorites to win the 2023 WBC since during the two recent editions they were runners-up (2013 and 2017).

The big final will be played in Miami, Florida, at the MLB's Miami Marlins home field, LoanDepot Park at 7:00 PM (ET).

Quarterfinals

Date Time (ET) Road Team Score Home Team Venue Free Stream Mar 16, 2023 5:00 AM Pool B runner-up – Pool A winner Tokyo Dome FuboTV Mar 17, 2023 5:00 AM Pool A runner-up – Pool B winner Tokyo Dome Mar 17, 2023 7:00 PM Pool C runner-up – Pool D winner LoanDepot Park Mar 18, 2023 7:00 PM Pool D runner-up – Pool C winner LoanDepot Park note: date is adjusted as AM games mean they will be available next day on ET time.

Semifinals

Date Time (ET) Road Team Score Home Team Venue Stream Mar 19, 2023 7:00 PM Quarterfinal 1 winner – Quarterfinal 3 winner LoanDepot Park FuboTV Mar 20, 2023 7:00 PM Quarterfinal 2 winner – Quarterfinal 4 winner LoanDepot Park

Final

Date Time (ET) Road Team Score Home Team Venue Free Stream Mar 21, 2023 7:00 PM Semifinal 1 winner – Semifinal 2 winner LoanDepot Park FuboTV

Free Live Streaming option and TV Channels

The best way to watch all the 2023 World Baseball Classic games is through FuboTV with a 7-day free trial (Only U.S.), they offer the games through their Fox Sports stream.

In the United States the games will be televised through Fox, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Tubi, Fox Deportes (Spanish). For Canada the WBC will be broadcast through Sportsnet and TVA Sports. And in Mexico the official channel will be Imagen Television.