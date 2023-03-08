Before the start of the 2023 MLB season, baseball fans will have a special dish with the 2023 World Baseball Classic that begins on March 8 and ends on March 21.
The defending champions of the World Baseball Classic are the United States, they won the most recent title in 2017, but they have only one title, while Japan is the country with the most WBC titles with two titles (2006, 2009).
The World Baseball Classic is not an old tournament, the first time that the WBC took place was in 2006 and the tournament was supposed to be played every three years but it was not.
WBC 2023 Schedule
The first game of the 2023 World Baseball Classic will be between Cuba and the Netherlands, neither of those national teams have WBC titles but Cuba was runners-up during the 2006 edition and the Netherlands were semi-finalists twice in a row in 2013 and 2017.
Pool A
Pool A will be contested in Taichung during March 8–12.
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|RF
|RA
|RD
|PCT
|GB
|Qualification
|1
|Chinese Taipei (H)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|—
|Advance to quarterfinals
|2
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|—
|3
|Cuba
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|—
|4
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|—
|5
|Panama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|—
|Date
|Local Time
|Road Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Venue
|Free Stream
|Mar 8, 2023
|11:00 PM
|Cuba
|–
|Netherlands
|Taichung Stadium
|FuboTV
|Mar 9, 2023
|6:00 AM
|Panama
|–
|Chinese Taipei
|Taichung Stadium
|Mar 9, 2023
|11:00 PM
|Panama
|–
|Netherlands
|Taichung Stadium
|Mar 10, 2023
|6:00 AM
|Italy
|–
|Cuba
|Taichung Stadium
|Mar 10, 2023
|11:30 PM
|Cuba
|–
|Panama
|Taichung Stadium
|Mar 11, 2023
|6:00 AM
|Italy
|–
|Chinese Taipei
|Taichung Stadium
|Mar 11, 2023
|11:00 PM
|Panama
|–
|Italy
|Taichung Stadium
|Mar 12, 2023
|6:00 AM
|Netherlands
|–
|Chinese Taipei
|Taichung Stadium
|Mar 12, 2023
|11:00 PM
|Chinese Taipei
|–
|Cuba
|Taichung Stadium
|Mar 13, 2023
|6:00 AM
|Netherlands
|–
|Italy
|Taichung Stadium
|note: date is adjusted as AM games mean they will be available next day on ET time.
Pool B
Pool B will be contested in Tokyo during March 9–13.
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|RF
|RA
|RD
|PCT
|GB
|Qualification
|1
|Japan (H)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|—
|Advance to quarterfinals
|2
|South Korea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|—
|3
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|—
|4
|China
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|—
|5
|Czech Republic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|—
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Road Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Venue
|Free Stream
|Mar 9, 2023
|10:00 PM
|Australia
|–
|South Korea
|Tokyo Dome
|FuboTV
|Mar 10, 2023
|5:00 AM
|China
|–
|Japan
|Tokyo Dome
|Mar 10, 2023
|10:00 PM
|Czech Republic
|–
|China
|Tokyo Dome
|Mar 11, 2023
|5:00 AM
|South Korea
|–
|Japan
|Tokyo Dome
|Mar 11, 2023
|10:00 PM
|China
|–
|Australia
|Tokyo Dome
|Mar 12, 2023
|5:00 AM
|Czech Republic
|–
|Japan
|Tokyo Dome
|Mar 12, 2023
|10:00 PM
|Czech Republic
|–
|South Korea
|Tokyo Dome
|Mar 13, 2023
|5:00 AM
|Japan
|–
|Australia
|Tokyo Dome
|Mar 13, 2023
|10:00 PM
|Australia
|–
|Czech Republic
|Tokyo Dome
|Mar 14, 2023
|5:00 AM
|South Korea
|–
|China
|Tokyo Dome
|note: date is adjusted as AM games mean they will be available next day on ET time.
Pool C
Pool C will be contested in Phoenix during March 11–15.
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|RF
|RA
|RD
|PCT
|GB
|Qualification
|1
|United States (H)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|—
|Advance to quarterfinals
|2
|Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|—
|3
|Colombia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|—
|4
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|—
|5
|Great Britain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|—
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Road Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Venue
|Free Stream
|Mar 11, 2023
|2:30 PM
|Colombia
|–
|Mexico
|Chase Field
|FuboTV
|Mar 11, 2023
|9:00 PM
|Great Britain
|–
|United States
|Chase Field
|Mar 12, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Great Britain
|–
|Canada
|Chase Field
|Mar 12, 2023
|9:00 PM
|Mexico
|–
|United States
|Chase Field
|Mar 13, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Colombia
|–
|Great Britain
|Chase Field
|Mar 13, 2023
|9:00 PM
|Canada
|–
|United States
|Chase Field
|Mar 14, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Canada
|–
|Colombia
|Chase Field
|Mar 14, 2023
|9:00 PM
|Great Britain
|–
|Mexico
|Chase Field
|Mar 15, 2023
|2:00 PM
|Mexico
|–
|Canada
|Chase Field
|Mar 15, 2023
|9:00 PM
|United States
|–
|Colombia
|Chase Field
Pool D
Pool D will be contested in Miami during March 11–15.
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|RF
|RA
|RD
|PCT
|GB
|Qualification
|1
|Puerto Rico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|—
|Advance to quarterfinals
|2
|Venezuela
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|—
|3
|Dominican Republic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|—
|4
|Israel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|—
|5
|Nicaragua
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|—
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Road Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Venue
|Free Stream
|Mar 11, 2023
|12:00 PM
|Nicaragua
|–
|Puerto Rico
|LoanDepot Park
|FuboTV
|Mar 11, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Dominican Republic
|–
|Venezuela
|LoanDepot Park
|Mar 12, 2023
|12:00 PM
|Nicaragua
|–
|Israel
|LoanDepot Park
|Mar 12, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Venezuela
|–
|Puerto Rico
|LoanDepot Park
|Mar 13, 2023
|12:00 PM
|Dominican Republic
|–
|Nicaragua
|LoanDepot Park
|Mar 13, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Israel
|–
|Puerto Rico
|LoanDepot Park
|Mar 14, 2023
|12:00 PM
|Nicaragua
|–
|Venezuela
|LoanDepot Park
|Mar 14, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Israel
|–
|Dominican Republic
|LoanDepot Park
|Mar 15, 2023
|12:00 PM
|Venezuela
|–
|Israel
|LoanDepot Park
|Mar 15, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Puerto Rico
|–
|Dominican Republic
|LoanDepot Par
Puerto Rico are one of the big favorites to win the 2023 WBC since during the two recent editions they were runners-up (2013 and 2017).
The big final will be played in Miami, Florida, at the MLB's Miami Marlins home field, LoanDepot Park at 7:00 PM (ET).
Quarterfinals
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Road Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Venue
|Free Stream
|Mar 16, 2023
|5:00 AM
|Pool B runner-up
|–
|Pool A winner
|Tokyo Dome
|FuboTV
|Mar 17, 2023
|5:00 AM
|Pool A runner-up
|–
|Pool B winner
|Tokyo Dome
|Mar 17, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Pool C runner-up
|–
|Pool D winner
|LoanDepot Park
|Mar 18, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Pool D runner-up
|–
|Pool C winner
|LoanDepot Park
|note: date is adjusted as AM games mean they will be available next day on ET time.
Semifinals
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Road Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Venue
|Stream
|Mar 19, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Quarterfinal 1 winner
|–
|Quarterfinal 3 winner
|LoanDepot Park
|FuboTV
|Mar 20, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Quarterfinal 2 winner
|–
|Quarterfinal 4 winner
|LoanDepot Park
Final
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Road Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Venue
|Free Stream
|Mar 21, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Semifinal 1 winner
|–
|Semifinal 2 winner
|LoanDepot Park
|FuboTV
Free Live Streaming option and TV Channels
The best way to watch all the 2023 World Baseball Classic games is through FuboTV with a 7-day free trial (Only U.S.), they offer the games through their Fox Sports stream.
In the United States the games will be televised through Fox, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Tubi, Fox Deportes (Spanish). For Canada the WBC will be broadcast through Sportsnet and TVA Sports. And in Mexico the official channel will be Imagen Television.