What happens if Israel win, tie or lose vs Moldova today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Israel are set to face Moldova today in the final stage of the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, with hopes of securing a victory.

By Santiago Tovar

Players of Israel line up for the national anthem.
© David Balogh/Getty ImagePlayers of Israel line up for the national anthem.

Israel and Moldova are two of the five teams that make up Group I, alongside Italy and Norway, in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. They face off today in the group’s final matchup, aiming to determine which teams can potentially qualify for the tournament in North America next year.

The outcome of the match between Israel and Moldova will not affect the group standings significantly, as only Italy and Norway stand a chance to secure either a direct berth in the World Cup or a spot in the European playoffs. These crucial matchups will occur simultaneously with the Israel-Moldova game.

With 9 points and trailing Italy by 9 points in the standings, Israel looks to secure the third spot in the group with a match against Moldova. This positioning focuses their efforts on preparing for future qualifiers, with hopes of competing in the World Cup events across South America, Europe, and Africa.

On the other hand, Moldova aims to conclude their campaign with a victory, having recorded just one point over seven matches. This disappointing performance leaves them contemplating future improvements as they prepare for the 2030 World Cup Qualifiers.

Israel’s last World Cup appearance

Israel last participated in a World Cup back in 1970 in Mexico. During the group stage, they faced Sweden, Italy, and Uruguay, scoring a single goal in a draw against Sweden, which remains their only point ever scored in a World Cup tournament.

Israel secured their 1970 World Cup spot while representing the Asian Football Confederation, where they reached the podium in four of their five participations, clinching the title in 1964.

Despite their ambitions to make a greater impact in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers this year, Israel’s current performance highlights their lack of exceptional talent in soccer. This is in contrast to their earlier years, particularly in the 2000s, when Yossi Benayoun emerged as a prominent figure in England, notably with Liverpool.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
