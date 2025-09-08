Where to watch Israel vs Italy live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Israel will face off against Italy in a Matchday 6 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Two rivals collide in a pivotal qualifier as both sides look to keep pace in the group standings. Each has dropped just one match so far, both suffering defeats to Haaland’s Norway, setting the stage for a direct battle that could shape the race for second place.

Israel, with an extra game played, sits on nine points and currently holds the runner-up spot, while Italy, sitting on two wins, aims to leapfrog the Israelis with a victory and keep alive their hopes of pressuring Norway for the top position.

When will the Israel vs Italy match be played?

Israel take on Italy this Monday, September 8, for Matchday 6 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Oscar Gloukh of Israel – Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Israel vs Italy: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Israel vs Italy in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Israel and Italy will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: FS2, DirecTV Stream, ViX.