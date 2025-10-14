Trending topics:
Where to watch Italy vs Israel live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Italy will face Israel in a Matchday 8 showdown of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can catch the action live through various TV and streaming services.

Moise Kean of Italy
© Mattia Ozbot/Getty ImagesMoise Kean of Italy

Italy and Israel will face each other in a Matchday 8 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Italy vs Israel online in the US on Fubo]

It’s do-or-die time as Italy and Israel battle for the final qualifying spot behind group leaders Norway. The Azzurri enter the match riding high after a dominant win over Estonia, collecting 12 points from a possible 15, but they know the real challenge lies ahead.

Their last meeting with Israel turned into a nine-goal thriller, with Italy narrowly escaping 5-4. Israel, coming off a heavy 5-0 loss to Norway, must bounce back in this decisive clash to keep their qualification hopes alive.

When will the Italy vs Israel match be played?

Italy will take on Israel this Tuesday, October 14, for Matchday 8 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Mohammad Abu Fani of Israel – Filip Filipovic/Getty Images

Italy vs Israel: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Italy vs Israel in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Italy and Israel will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, ViX.

