Opening day is coming up for Major League Baseball and the Houston Astros are ready to start the year as the defending champions. Check here the opening date.

The upcoming 2023 MLB regular season will be a bit more interesting than the previous season due to the new rules that were announced last year in September.

The rules changes are basically a new pitch clock, a couple of rules for infielders but one of the most curious among the new rules is that the size of the three bases will be increased from 15 to 18 inches.

Apart from the rules, some teams already have new General Managers, including Scott Harris (Tigers) who replaces Al Avila (fired).

When does the 2023 MLB regular season start?

The Major League Baseball regular season begins on March 30, 2023 with a pair of games at 12:05 PM (ET), Yankees vs Giants and Nationals vs Braves.

As in last season, 30 teams will play in the regular season which is made up of 162 games until the end of the regular season on October 1, 2023.

The postseason will begin on October 3, only 12 teams will be able to reach the playoffs, the Houston Astros are the current defending champions.