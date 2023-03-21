The 2023 World Baseball Classic was as intense as expected, most of the best national teams showing their top level against the best players.
The MLB must be satisfied since this edition of the tournament was as successful or more than in 2017 when the United States won the title.
Most of the big favorites, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Japan, United States, Canada and Mexico had a good performance during the 2023 WBC.
What are the money prizes of the 2023 World Baseball Classic?
The World Baseball Classic champions get $1,000,000, but they also get $500,000 just for playing the final, in total it's $1,500,000 for the champions. Runners-up are paid $500,000.
|Stage
|Prize money (US$)
|No. of Teams
|Total (US$)
|Champions
|$1,000,000
|1
|$1,000,000
|Finalists
|$500,000
|2
|$1,000,000
|Semifinalists
|$500,000
|4
|$2,000,000
|Quarterfinalists
|$400,000
|8
|$3,200,000
|Pool winners
|$300,000
|4
|$1,200,000
|Participants
|$300,000
|20
|$6,000,000
|Total
|$14,400,000
All national baseball teams get a check, during group stage all teams get $300,000 just for playing, while Pool winners get another $300,000 paycheck. In total the tournament pays $14,400,000 in prizes.