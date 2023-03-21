The day of the big final is here, but it is not just a title for a national team, apart from the champions trophy, runners-up and other places to get a nice paycheck. Check here how much they get.

World Baseball Classic 2023: How much do the champions get?

The 2023 World Baseball Classic was as intense as expected, most of the best national teams showing their top level against the best players.

The MLB must be satisfied since this edition of the tournament was as successful or more than in 2017 when the United States won the title.

Most of the big favorites, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Japan, United States, Canada and Mexico had a good performance during the 2023 WBC.

What are the money prizes of the 2023 World Baseball Classic?

The World Baseball Classic champions get $1,000,000, but they also get $500,000 just for playing the final, in total it's $1,500,000 for the champions. Runners-up are paid $500,000.

Stage Prize money (US$) No. of Teams Total (US$) Champions $1,000,000 1 $1,000,000 Finalists $500,000 2 $1,000,000 Semifinalists $500,000 4 $2,000,000 Quarterfinalists $400,000 8 $3,200,000 Pool winners $300,000 4 $1,200,000 Participants $300,000 20 $6,000,000 Total $14,400,000

All national baseball teams get a check, during group stage all teams get $300,000 just for playing, while Pool winners get another $300,000 paycheck. In total the tournament pays $14,400,000 in prizes.