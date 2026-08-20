Aaron Boone provides update on Ryan McMahon’s status, potential NY Yankees roster fallout

The New York Yankees topped the Baltimore Orioles, but Ryan McMahon exited early with a thumb injury, prompting manager Aaron Boone to share initial postgame test results.

The New York Yankees secured their third consecutive victory on Wednesday, bouncing back after a brief offensive slump. However, the win wasn’t all celebration in the Bronx, as third baseman Ryan McMahon was forced to leave the game early with an apparent hand injury. Following the contest, manager Aaron Boone offered a quick update on his status.

According to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, Boone confirmed that McMahon jammed his thumb on a head-first slide. The manager added that McMahon was having difficulty gripping his bat before being removed for a pinch hitter. He underwent postgame X-rays and treatment, with Boone noting that the initial test results were encouraging.

If McMahon is forced to miss time, it would add to a growing list of injury concerns for New York, especially after starting pitcher Max Fried landed on the shelf earlier this week.

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Still, the Yankees remain optimistic that further testing on McMahon’s hand will yield good news, particularly as the club prepares to welcome back Cody Bellinger to the active roster in the coming days.

Ryan McMahon ties the game with a single but was tagged out trying to stretch it into a double and hurt his left hand pic.twitter.com/DE1K6WHcgJ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 19, 2026

How McMahon sustained the injury

The injury occurred in the second inning as McMahon attempted to slide head-first into second base. Upon making contact with the bag, he immediately showed discomfort in his hand and wince on the dirt, ultimately forcing the training staff to pull him from the game.

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With Boone’s preliminary update providing a sigh of relief, the team now awaits full medical evaluation results to determine whether McMahon will require a stint on the injured list or can simply play through the discomfort.

What the Yankees lose if McMahon hits the IL

Losing McMahon would deal a tough blow to Boone’s lineup card, as the veteran stabilizes third base with elite defense. Sidelining his glove forces the Yankees to lean heavily on utility options like Oswaldo Cabrera while stripping the batting order of a reliable situational hitter.

The injury couldn’t come at a worse time for roster management, with Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger already sidelined. Losing another everyday starter threatens to drain New York’s depth during a critical stretch of the season, though the initial negative X-rays on his jammed thumb offer a glimmer of hope.

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