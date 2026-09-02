Club America vs Monterrey: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Leagues Cup game on September 2, 2026

Club America face Monterrey at Dignity Health Sports Park in the Leagues Cup semifinals. With a place in the final at stake, find out how to watch the decisive clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Club America vs Monterrey Tournament Leagues Cup Date Wednesday, September 2, 2026 Time 11:30 PM ET / 8:30 PM PT TV Channels TUDN, UniMas Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Club America vs Monterrey in the USA

Club America vs. Monterrey will be available live in the United States on UniMas and TUDN, giving viewers a traditional television option for the Leagues Cup semifinal.

For streaming, the game will be available on Apple TV, which is the global home of every Leagues Cup match in 2026.

Advertisement

Can I watch Club America vs Monterrey for free?

Yes, new Apple TV subscribers can potentially watch Club America vs. Monterrey without paying during the seven-day free trial. But after the free-trial, the paid subscription becomes active.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Club America and Monterrey meet tonight with a place in the 2026 Leagues Cup Final at stake. It is the first-ever Leagues Cup meeting between the Mexican giants, and the matchup comes at a historic point in the competition: all four semifinalists are from Liga MX for the first time in the modern era. America reached the final four after beating Columbus Crew 2-0, while Monterrey eliminated Chicago Fire 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

Iker Fimbres of Monterrey during the Torneo Apertura 2026 Liga MX (Source: Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The winner will advance to the September 6 final, while the loser will still have an opportunity to finish third in the tournament. That matters because the top three finishers in Leagues Cup 2026 will qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. The champion receives the biggest reward, advancing directly to the Round of 16, while the runner-up and third-place team enter in Round One.

America arrive in strong form, with four wins in their last five matches, according to the official Leagues Cup preview. Monterrey have won three of their last five, but their path to the semifinal has included more adversity. Rayados needed a late Orbelin Pineda goal to defeat Chicago, showing the resilience that has characterized their tournament run.

Advertisement

Club America vs Monterrey: Predicted Lineups

Club America (4-2-3-1): Fernando Tapia; Ramon Juarez, Miguel Vazquez, Emilio Lara, Dagoberto Espinoza; Edwin Cerrillo, Icaro; Sebastian Perea, Alexis Gutierrez, Diego Arriaga; Alejandro Cardenas.

Monterrey (4-2-3-1): Edson Cardenas; Luis Reyes, Carlos Salcedo, Cesar Rodriguez, Erick Aguirre; Iker Fimbres, Fidel Ambriz; Omar Galvez, Roberto de la Rosa, Luca Orellano; Uros Durdevic.

What time is the Club America vs Monterrey match?

The Club America vs. Monterrey match kicks off on Wednesday, September 2, at 11:30 PM ET from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Advertisement