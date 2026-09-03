Bolavip asked midfielder David Ruiz about Inter Miami's coaching changes in 2026 as he's leaving Lionel Messi and company for the New York Red Bulls.

Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami made multiple roster moves before the MLS transfer deadline, including sending David Ruiz on loan to the New York Red Bulls, who’ll have an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the 2026 season.

Speaking for the first time since the move, the Honduran international addressed the media on Thursday. Bolavip asked him about his experience with the coaching changes in Miami this year, and whether he’s looking for more stability with Michael Bradley’s team.

“Yes, of course. I’m looking to find more stability,” Ruiz said, in response to Bolavip. “Now it’s gonna be the third coach (in Miami), it was a little unstable.“

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Inter Miami’s coaching instability in 2026

Inter Miami announced Javier Mascherano’s exit in April shortly after their early 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup elimination against Nashville, with Guillermo Hoyos immediately taking over. Last week, reports out of Argentina claimed that the Herons had finalized a deal to hire Cristian Gonzalez as their new head coach.

David Ruiz opens up about Inter Miami’s coaching instability after joining New York Red Bulls pic.twitter.com/pKM3rAk0eJ — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) September 3, 2026

Inter Miami confirmed the Gonzalez news a few hours later, clarifying that Hoyos would remain in charge of the team until Kily had his paperwork ready. The announcement came as Miami was on a five-game winless streak across all competitions, a negative run that included a group stage elimination from the Leagues Cup.

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Inter Miami got back on track with Messi scoring four goals against Montreal, but the managerial change is still in place. The team is now second in the East.

David Ruiz looking to bounce back in NY

The coaching changes did little to help Ruiz, who saw little action in 2026. The 22-year-old, who made it all the way from Inter Miami‘s academy to the first team in 2023, only played in 11 out of 28 possible games this season, with just three starts and no goals or assists scored.

Ruiz enjoyed better times in Miami though, contributing to the team’s first major trophy at the 2023 Leagues Cup (one goal in six games), as well as the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield (one goal and two assists in 28 games). A hamstring injury prevented Ruiz from helping Messi and company in their 2025 MLS Cup title run.

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Now, the Honduran sensation — who boasts three goals in 10 caps for his country — is looking forward to revitalizing his career in a young Red Bulls team that is currently eighth in the East.

“Yeah, I’m looking to come, add my little grain of rice, being able to come and work hard and fight for a position,” Ruiz said. “And yeah, I just come with the mentality to win and make it to the playoffs.“