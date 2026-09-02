NY Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. puts MLB on notice with ‘winning mindset’ confession

Although free agency is knocking on his door, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is focused on the 2026 MLB season, and very confident the New York Yankees can accomplish big things.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after the 2026 MLB season. Still, he isn’t letting that bother him, and he made that clear time and again. Following the 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels, the infielder voiced a confident statement on the New York Yankees, sending a warning to the rest of the league.

“It’s just a winning mindset,” Chisholm Jr. said about the Yankees’ mentality heading to the 2026 MLB postseason. “We are just out there trying to win games, make it to the World Series, and go win it.“

Chisholm Jr. has been very vocal about his plans to become a World Series champion in 2026. Throughout the MLB season, he’s said it repeatedly. It’s all he’s after, and a big reason why he is unfazed by the prospect of free agency and potentially losing his job in the Big Apple. Moreover, Jazz has found his footing as of late, and his at-bat production is now trending upwards.

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Chisholm Jr.’s stats

So far in the 2026 MLB campaign, Chisholm Jr. has put up 67 runs, 104 hits, 19 home runs, and 55 RBIs. His slash-line includes a .232 average, .311 OBP, .408 SLG, and .719 OPS. These are all still the lowest of his career (not including his rookie year), but have been on the rise as of late.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees.

Chisholm Jr. is coming off a strong production in August, and it might be perfect timing. In the past month, Chisholm Jr. slashed for a .244 batting average, .337 OBP, .366 SLG, and .703 OPS. Such numbers allowed Chisholm Jr. to take a victory lap and silence critics, which had been loud all year long in the Bronx.

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If he can keep it up, he might avoid finishing with career-low numbers, and his stock would be on the rise heading to the open market. Regardless, that’s a problem for future Chisholm Jr. For the time being, all he cares is about finishing the year strong, carry his red-hot streak into the postseason, and help the Bronx Bombers achieve what they haven’t since 2009.

NY Yankees are on track

Holding a 79-60 record with 23 games left on the regular-season schedule, the Pinstripers would have to go off the tracks to miss the playoffs. As things stand, they hold a four-game lead over the Boston Red Sox and have the tiebreaker thanks to their winning head-to-head record.

New York is 4.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays, who have won seven of their last 10 outings, meaning the AL East title is not out of reach, but it would take a big climb. Still, holding the first wild-card seed is far from the worst thing in the world.

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All that matters is when the playoffs come around. Looking back, no one remembers which seed each team had when they made the playoffs; only those who hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy are immortalized.