Red Sox’ Chad Tracy can’t rule out long-term injury for Ceddanne Rafaela just yet

As much as he hoped otherwise, Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy had to leave the door open for Ceddanne Rafaela to miss considerable time during the 2026 MLB season.

The Boston Red Sox will be without their starting center fielder as Ceddanne Rafaela deals with tightness and soreness in his right quadriceps. Exactly how long will he be sidelined during the last month of the 2026 MLB regular season? That is something even interim manager Chad Tracy couldn’t say for certain.

Although Tracy’s latest update on Adley Rutschman’s injury failed to clear up concerns, the catcher is back in the lineup for his first game back in Baltimore since being traded to the Red Sox. However, Rafaela has now been removed from the lineup, leading to yet another injury scare for the BoSox during the 2026 MLB campaign. Asked about the severity of Rafaela’s injury and how long he may be out, Tracy didn’t quite have definitive answers.

“Tracy said it’s premature to say it’s only a couple of days with Rafaela,” as reported by MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “It’s hard to say at this point. I think that’ll maybe become more clear over the next couple of days,” Tracy admitted. “We’re not going to put him out there until we see good improvement.”

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Rafaela will get worked on sore quad

The Red Sox know how crucial the 25-year-old outfielder is to their entire operation. Both on defense and at the plate, Rafaela is impossible to miss night in and night out. He’s also a vocal leader. That was made clear when he blasted MLB umpires for the controversial call in the 16-1 loss against the New York Yankees.

Interim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox.

Although Boston won’t rush Rafaela back, nor will it take any unnecessary risks, Tracy admitted the center fielder will receive treatment on his right quad. That will also help the team’s medical staff understand what they are dealing with and determine the best path forward.

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“He’s still sore. Still some tightness and soreness in there,” Tracy commented on Rafaela’s health. “So obviously off. And then we’ll essentially be day-to-day. He’s going to get treatment like crazy and he’ll be day-to-day to see how he feels and how he’s progressing.”

Red Sox set to be without best bat

Losing Rafaela for an uncertain period of time means Boston will need other bats to step up to the challenge. Rafaela boasts the best batting average among all Red Sox players at .282, as well as a .760 OPS. Perhaps his absence—for as long as it may be—serves as the perfect opportunity for a player like Trevor Story to win back the fans in The Hub.

Since his return from injury and rehab assingment, Story has been red-hot, carrying a four-game hitting streak and delivering in clutch moments. This may be his litmus test, though, and an unparalleled chance to make up for the wasted time and past tensions.