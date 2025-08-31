Trending topics:
Aaron Judge enters in Yankees history, tying a Hall of Famer in the Top 5 of special ranking

On Sunday, Aaron Judge etched his name into the annals of baseball history with the New York Yankees by matching the achievements of a Hall of Famer, securing his place among the top five players of all time.

By Santiago Tovar

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates after scoring.
© Daniel Bartel/Getty ImagesAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates after scoring.

Aaron Judge has once again etched his name in the annals of New York Yankees history during this stellar regular season. With a flash of brilliance, Judge delivered another significant milestone, launching a home run against the Chicago White Sox to etch his name alongside MLB legends.

On the all-time list of players with the most home runs in Yankees history, Judge has matched Hall of Famer Yogi Berra, each with 358 career homers. This latest homer against the White Sox marked his 43rd of the season, providing a pivotal contribution to another much-needed Yankees victory as they pursue postseason glory.

Judge’s contributions this season have been invaluable. Not only does he lead the Yankees in home runs for 2025, but he also tops the league in key metrics such as OPS, BA, SLG, and OPS+. With 108 hits, he stands as the active leader in the American League.

As the regular season unfolds, expectations remain high for Judge’s continued performance. His formidable presence at the plate is crucial as the Yankees eye a direct postseason berth, trailing closely behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East standings.

Tweet placeholder
Judge continues to shine in the regular season

The Bronx Bombers are riding high on a nine-game winning streak, and Judge has been pivotal to this success. With outstanding stats—43 home runs, 148 hits, 110 runs, and 97 RBIs, complemented by a .321/.441/.666/1.107 slash line—Judge has been a key factor in the Yankees’ resurgence after early struggles in August.

Aaron Judge teammate admits he’s ignoring Yankees’ standings despite division race

see also

Aaron Judge teammate admits he’s ignoring Yankees’ standings despite division race

The Yankees are poised to sustain their position in the Wild Card standings, aiming to make a formidable postseason run, with aspirations of returning to the World Series, reminiscent of last season’s matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yankees’ All-Time home run leaders

With Judge’s rise into the top 5 of the Yankees’ all-time home run list, he now stands among the game’s immortals. Topping the list is the legendary Babe Ruth, who remains the beacon of power in Yankees lore.

Here is the current top 5:

  1. Babe Ruth – 659
  2. Mickey Mantle – 536
  3. Lou Gehrig – 493
  4. Joe DiMaggio – 361
  5. Yogi Berra and Aaron Judge – 358
Judge continues to deliver

As the Yankees enjoy this remarkable run, Judge remains a linchpin in their lineup. His consistent performance is a major factor in the Yankees’ outlook for the remainder of the season, as they seek to navigate the Wild Card standings and chase the ultimate prize, a World Series title.

