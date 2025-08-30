Aaron Judge teammate admits he’s ignoring Yankees’ standings despite division race

Aaron Judge has had all kinds of teammates during his years in the Bronx, but one of them, Trent Grisham, says he wants nothing to do with the standings. Grisham recently stated that the New York Yankees’ position in the regular season standings is really not interesting to look at.

“Trent Grisham says he doesn’t check the standings. Why? ‘Because it’s August. The playoffs start in October. We’ve still got a long way to go,’” Bryan Hoch reported, detailing Grisham’s revelation about not keeping track of the Yankees‘ win-loss record or their position in the division race.

Despite Grisham’s blunt comment, he has been doing his job much better this year. With Judge being somewhat limited, Grisham has taken on a much more important role, with 28 home runs this year that have secured him a key spot on the roster.

The Yankees’ Current Standings

Although they were recently nearly swept by the Red Sox at home, the Yankees are enjoying another good stretch with a six-game win streak. This puts them closer to the Blue Jays, who are in first place in the division with a 78-57 record, tied with the Bombers who are in the second spot with the same record.

The offensive power has been quite efficient recently. Grisham hit another consecutive home run, his third in as many games. He wasn’t the only one showing offensive power; Anthony Volpe also recently hit a two-run moonshot against the White Sox.

Plenty of Time Left

Judge, as captain, knows that the Yankees still have enough time to win the division, regardless of whether they check the standings. As long as Grisham and the others maintain their good performance, it is likely they will achieve that goal in September. The only challenge is that most of their games that month will be on the road.

