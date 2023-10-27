The Arizona Diamondbacks return to the World Series for the first time since 2001 when they defeated the New York Yankees. Now, the Texas Rangers are the last obstacle to hoist the trophy.

Arizona have been a dark horse after winning just 84 games in the regular season. They were always underdogs in their three postseason series against the Brewers, Dodgers and Phillies.

The turnaround is just extraordinary. It’s important to remember the Diamondbacks lost 110 games in 2021 and 88 last year. In 2023, many experts thought it was going to be the same story when the D-backs had a record of 16-34 between June 13 and August 11.

World Series 2023: Which jersey will the Diamondbacks use?

In 2001, when the Diamondbacks surprised the Yankees, Arizona wore the white and purple jersey with pinstripes. The famous vest style. Now, more than two decades later, the team will go with a totally different design thanks to their emblematic color: Sedona red.

World Series 2023: What’s the Arizona Diamondbacks hat?

One of the most popular hats for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series will also feature the Sedona red with the “A” logo and the Western Diamondback Rattlesnake. A symbol of the state.

World Series 2023: Arizona Diamondbacks shirts

One of the most desired pieces in the last few days has been the NLCS championship shirt. The elegant charcoal colored item is a sensation at Chase Field and also online.