Ray Davis Age: How old is the Texas Rangers' owner?

Ray C. Davis is a notable figure in the world of sports ownership, known for his co-ownership of the Texas Rangers, a Major League Baseball team. Here’s more information about this successful businessman.

In addition to the Rangers, Davis is also a co-owner of the Dallas Stars, an NHL team, which further solidifies his presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth sports landscape.

His ownership and management involvement in these sports franchises reflect a commitment to fostering their success and growth. Here you will find more information about him, including his age and net worth.

How old is Ray C. Davis, co-owner of the Texas Rangers?

Ray C. Davis, born on October 15, 1941, in Overton, Texas, is a prominent figure in sports ownership. The 82-year-old co-owns the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Stars.

Ray C. Davis, alongside his business partner Bob R. Simpson, acquired the Texas Rangers in 2010. Their ownership brought stability and success to the team, including consecutive playoff appearances and a World Series run in 2010.

Under his ownership, the Texas Rangers underwent several developments, including the construction of Globe Life Field, the team’s new stadium, which opened in 2020.

Davis’s impact extends beyond sports ownership, as he’s also been involved in philanthropic endeavors and community development projects in the Dallas area.

Ray C. Davis is recognized as a significant contributor to the sports industry and continues to play a vital role in the Dallas sports scene as a co-owner of the Rangers and the Stars. Now, the MLB team is going to fight for its first World Series title against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

What is Ray Davis’ net worth?

According to Forbes, Ray Davis has a net worth of $2.8 billion. This number started increasing since 2020, when the Texas Rangers had consecutive playoff appearances.

Ray C. Davis is ranked 1164th on the list of the world’s richest individuals. His primary source of wealth was in pipelines before venturing into sports ownership, a move that significantly changed his financial profile.