Athletics set ugly MLB strikeout record after Opening Day series loss

The Athletics, now without a clear city to call home, got their 2026 season off to a rough start. Not only did they lose their opening series, but they also piled up 50 strikeouts against the Toronto Blue Jays, setting a new record in MLB Opening Day history.

It was a brutal way to begin the year for Oakland. Of those 50 strikeouts, 19 came in Game 2 at Rogers Centre, where the Blue Jays kept Brent Rooker in check with three strikeouts, the same total as Max Muncy and Denzel Clarke. The group combined for just one hit each in a 7-8 loss to Toronto.

Despite the embarrassing record, the Athletics weren’t completely blown out in the series. They lost the first two games in Toronto by just one run, and in the finale, the Blue Jays won by a three-run margin. At the very least, the team showed some fight at the plate.

Advertisement

Another tough year ahead for the Athletics?

Even after dropping their opening series, it’s still unclear how the rest of the season will unfold for the Athletics. They carry just a 1.5% projection to reach the World Series this year. Still, it’s worth remembering the franchise has won nine championships, with their last title coming in 1989.

The last time the Athletics reached the postseason was in 2020, when they advanced to the ALDS. They fell to the Houston Astros 3-1, but under manager Mark Kotsay, the team has shown gradual improvement year over year.

Advertisement

Two positives stand out under Kotsay between 2024 and 2025: the team avoided 100+ losses both seasons, something they hadn’t done since 2021, and their win totals have steadily increased, from 69 wins in 2024 to 76 in 2025. That trend suggests 2026 could be a slightly better year for the Athletics.