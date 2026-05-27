Blue Jays’ John Schneider shares encouraging Max Scherzer injury update

After Max Scherzer offered a mixed forearm and ankle update, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider provided a new encouraging outlook on the veteran pitcher as he moves closer to returning from the injured list following injuries to his right forearm and left ankle.

“Feeling good, cross off today, then get him into a rehab game fairly quickly,” Schneider said, according to The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon. “I just got to talk with him.”

Scherzer has been sidelined since late April while dealing with injuries to his right forearm and left ankle. Although the Blue Jays have not officially announced the date of his rehab debut, Schneider’s comments offered one of the most positive updates yet regarding the veteran’s recovery process.

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Scherzer looking to bounce back after difficult start

Before landing on the injured list, Scherzer struggled through one of the toughest stretches of his career. Across five starts this season, the three-time Cy Young Award winner posted a 9.65 ERA and 1.607 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 18.2 innings pitched.

Max Scherzer #31 of the Blue Jays pitches in the first inning vs Guardians. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Despite the rough numbers, there is still optimism that the 41-year-old can recover and stabilize Toronto’s rotation once healthy. Early-season statistics can often be misleading for pitchers returning from injuries or trying to regain rhythm, and Scherzer’s limited workload leaves room for improvement as the season progresses.

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Blue Jays rotation continues adjusting without Scherzer

While Max Scherzer works toward his return, Toronto continues relying heavily on Kevin Gausman, Patrick Corbin, and Trey Yesavage in the starting rotation.

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The situation became even more challenging after Dylan Cease was recently placed on the 15-day injured list, forcing Schneider and the coaching staff to adjust the remaining rotation spots. A healthy Scherzer could provide an important boost for a Blue Jays team trying to remain competitive as the season moves deeper into the summer.