NY Mets’ Francisco Lindor enters final phase of injury rehab after taking grounders

The New York Mets are closely monitoring Francisco Lindor's progress as the star shortstop takes significant steps toward a return, already fielding grounders on the diamond.

In a season otherwise clouded by a relentless storm of losses, the New York Mets finally received a silver lining on Wednesday. Star shortstop Francisco Lindor was spotted taking ground balls ahead of the team’s matchup against the Cincinnati Reds, marking a massive milestone in his journey back to the active roster.

If Lindor emerges from the workout setback-free, he will enter the final phase of his rehabilitation protocol. The next step will require him to clear “ramp-up” milestones, which involve a series of explosive, high-intensity baseball activities designed to test the durability of his recovery under unpredictable game-like stress.

The Mets have looked completely lost without their captain, stumbling to a miserable 10-21 record over the 31 games leading up to Wednesday’s contest. While Lindor’s bat serves as the centerpiece of the lineup, his vacuum in the clubhouse has been felt just as acutely, meaning his imminent return could provide the exact emotional spark this roster desperately needs.

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Ahead of Wednesday’s first pitch, manager Carlos Mendoza hinted at yet another lineup shuffle. It feels like the latest roll of the dice for a skipper who has spent weeks searching for answers, exhausting options on a roster that simply hasn’t delivered.

Francisco Lindor takes grounders at short under the eye of Carlos Mendoza pic.twitter.com/Q4h1gT1qqB — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 27, 2026

Mets shuffling lineup With out-of-position replacement players

Compounding the issue, internal options are thin; promising infielder Ronny Mauricio remains sidelined on the injured list, leaving the Mets without a natural replacement at shortstop. Mendoza has been forced to plug the hole by shifting players like Bo Bichette and Vidal Brujan out of their primary positions to fill the void left by Lindor.

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Those defensive musical chairs have cost New York dearly on the diamond. Despite an MVP-caliber campaign from superstar Juan Soto—who has carried the offense with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs—the Mets continue to beat themselves with costly mental errors and fundamental lapses in the field.

Now, with Lindor closing in on a return, the Mets must find a way to weather the storm before the season slips entirely out of reach. Getting their cornerstone back on the field is the first major step toward salvaging what has been a deeply disappointing regular season campaign.