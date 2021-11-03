No one thought the Atlanta Braves were going to play in the 2021 World Series after a regular season filled with so many problems, but they had a strong postseason and clinched the 2021 World Series title. Check here the Brave’s total titles in the MLB.

The Atlanta Braves won 88 games and lost 73 in the 2021 MLB season, but during the regular season the team was fighting for a postseason spot that they eventually managed to get to play in the NL Wild Card round.

Atlanta Braves won the division (NL East) and played against the Milwaukee Brewers in the division series, after winning the division series they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. The season was tough for the Braves but in the end it was worth it, the fans are satisfied with the performance of the players.

How many World Series appearances do the Braves have?

The Atlanta Braves have played in seven World Series representing the city of Atlanta, but previously, in the 19th and early 20th century, they represented the city of Milwaukee and Boston. In total, in the entire history of the Braves franchise, the team has played in 16 World Series since the tournament was created between 1884 to 1890.

The first time the Atlanta Braves played in a World Series was 1991, they lost that series to the Minnesota Twins 0-1 in the 10th inning (extra innings). The following season, in 1992 they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in six games.

How many World Series have the Braves won?

The Atlanta Braves have won four World Series, the first time they won was in 1914 as the Boston Braves against the Philadelphia Athletics. The second victory was in the 1957 season against the New York Yankees, on that occasion the team played as the Milwaukee Braves. The third World Series victory for the Atlanta Braves was in 1995 against the Cleveland Indians in six games. And the most recent one was in 2021 against the Houston Astros.

Apart from the World Series, the Atlanta Braves won 16 National League East Division titles, in addition to 5 other titles when they played in the West Division. The Braves, at the close of the 2021 MLB regular season, have a record of 10,820 wins and 10,757 wins.