There are no changes for this season, the World Series games are still the same number of games, the championship winner must conquer the most of 7 games. Check here how many games a team must win top become a World Series Champ.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were the last to win the World Series in 2020, they won against the Tampa Bay Rays in just six games, the seventh game was not necessary as the Dodgers had one more game advantage over the Rays.

The last world series has been played like the rest of the other championships with the best-of-seven format, the team that wins the most of the seven games will be crowned the champion of the season. Rarely does a team win 4-0, but in the last World Series the Dodgers' lead over the Rays was clear.

Last season in 2020 was a bit shorter than normal but the World Series retained its best-of-seven games format for the championship. Another important piece of information from the last World Series that was affected by Covid-19 was that all the games were held in a single stadium, at the home field of the Texas Rangers.

MLB Playoffs 2021: How many games are played the World Series?

In total there are seven games available that will be played between two winning teams of the leagues championships (ALS and NLS), but the team that wins the most of seven games will be crowned the champion and will be awarded the Commissioner's Trophy.

There are no draws in the MLB playoffs, the seven games are enough for the teams to conquer the championship. The only advantage that some teams have is home field, since it has always been decisive where the World Series begins and ends.

In the 2021 MLB season all the championship protocol will return to normal, as teams will be able to travel to their home fields to play their corresponding games. After this season, more games were expected to be added for the 2022 regular season.