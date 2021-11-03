The fall classic is set to begin on October 26th, 2021 and will pit the National League Champions Atlanta Braves against the American League Champions Houston Astros. Here is everything you need to know about the 2021 MLB World Series, where to watch it and how to stream it.

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves have four to seven dates with destiny as they will play for Major League Baseball’s biggest prize, the World Series. The Astros will have home field advantage but both teams will at least play two home games in the best of seven series.

The Astros came from behind to take the MLB ALCS from the Boston Red Sox, outscoring them 23-3 in the last three games to play in their third World Series in five years.

The Braves have not won the fall classic since 1995 and needed six games to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers to get to the biggest stage in Baseball once again. Here is everything you need to know about the best of seven series between the Astros and Braves, where to watch, start times, and dates.

What is the 2021 World Series schedule?

Here is the list of designated dates and times of the 2021 World Series, these times are subject to change in case of rainout.

Date Game Start time Tue., Oct. 26 Braves at Astros, Game 1 8:09 p.m Wed., Oct. 27 Braves at Astros, Game 2 8:09 p.m Fri., Oct. 29 Astros at Braves, Game 3 8:09 p.m. Sat., Oct. 30 Astros at Braves, Game 4 8:09 p.m. Sun., Oct. 31 Astros at Braves Game 5* 8:15 p.m. Tue., Nov. 2 Braves at Astros, Game 6* 8:09 p.m. Wed., Nov. 3 Braves at Astros, Game 7* 8:09 p.m.

* If necessary

Where can I watch the 2021 World Series?

All games of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves can be seen on Fox. Fox has the exclusive broadcast rights for the World Series.

Where can I watch the 2021 World Series online?

You can stream the fall classic on Fox Sports Go or fuboTV. You can also download the Fox Sports app and view the series there as well.



