Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros will meet today at Truist Park for Game 4 of the 2021 World Series. Check out all the match information, predictions, and how to watch the game.

Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros will play tonight at 8:09 PM (ET) at Truist Park in Atlanta for Game 4 of the 2021 World Series. Here, you'll find everything there is to know about this game, such as the match information, storylines, predictions, odds, and even how to watch it.

Well, it doesn't get any better than this. Two hard-fighting teams that won't give up without a fight will take the field once again when the Atlanta Braves host the Houston Astros for Game 4 of the World Series.

Even though a lot of people predicted that the Astros should be heavily favored ahead of this series, the Braves have proven to be the most resilient team in all of baseball, and anything can happen at this stage.

Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros: Match Information

Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Time: 8:09 pm (ET)

Starting Pitchers: TBD

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta

Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros: Time By State In The U.S.

ET: 8:09 PM

CT: 7:09 PM

MT: 6:09 PM

PT: 5:09 PM

Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros: Storylines

It's not a secret that the Houston Astros are the team everybody loves to hate. Most people are rooting for the Atlanta Braves, as the cheating scandal won't go away any time soon, even if they win another World Series.

The Braves won fewer games than other teams that didn't even make the playoffs, such as the Toronto Blue Jays or Seattle Mariners. Now, they're just a handful of games away from achieving the ultimate glory.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros In The U.S.

Game 4 of the 2021 World Series between Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros to be played on October 30 at Truist Park in Atlanta will be broadcasted in the United States by FOX and Sportsnet.

Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros: Odds and Predictions

Even though oddsmakers have yet to reveal the odds for this game, we expect them to favor the home team.

* Odds TBD