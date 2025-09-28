Carlos Correa apologizes to Astros fans after elimination and Jose Altuve admits frustration is real

Carlos Correa stood in front of reporters and delivered a message Houston Astros fans are not used to hearing. “I want to apologize to the fans in Houston for falling short. It’s not what they’re accustomed to. They’re used to watching playoff baseball and they look forward to that every single year.”

The veteran infielder admitted the disappointment of missing October but pledged a response. “We were not able to accomplish that this year, but we promise our fans this offseason is going to be one of a lot of hard work. We’re all going to get better. Next year will be one to remember.”

Jose Altuve, who has been part of every playoff run since 2017, echoed the emotions of his teammate. “I think we are all disappointed and sad about it… We tried to fight to the last day. We had some chances before today’s game and it didn’t happen. Not a good feeling.”

Astros manager Joe Espada said addressing the team after elimination was painful but necessary. “That’s the meeting, that’s the conversation you don’t want to have with your team. I told this team I’m really proud of them because we have gone through a lot.”

Espada Praises Heart, Looks Ahead

Espada highlighted the resilience of a roster battered by injuries all season long. “We got guys that have no business being on the field right now, banged up injury-wise. But they’re playing through pain and through injuries just because they want it for our city. That’s the heart of a champion right there.”

The manager admitted that improvements are needed but believes the culture remains strong. “If we’re healthy… there’s places we could address and make our roster better. But the heart and the foundation and what makes this team really good is still in the clubhouse.”

