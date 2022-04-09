The MLB has a thing called Blackout which simply means fans can't watch their teams on local TV. It's a low blow, but the worst thing is that to watch their teams' games they have to pay big prices on MLB.TV.

The official streaming service for Major League Baseball is MLB.TV where most games are shown during the regular season and postseason. The problem is the prices for watch games, fans are complaining about how expensive the streaming service is.

Another big problem of the MLB is the blackout policy that the only thing it has done is alienate baseball lovers since the fans, i.e Atlanta Braves followers in other states, cannot watch their teams on local TV due to the blackout and much worse is that the blackout also applies to MLB.TV and other streaming services.

There are several ways to bypass the MLB.TV blackout, some include using a VPN, another way is simpler by paying a satellite tv service. Paying for an MLB.TV membership does not guarantee that the games will be available in your location.

How much does the MLB.TV subscription to watch games cost?

To watch the games of a single team for the entire season, the subscription costs $119.99 per year while the pass to watch all the teams for the entire season, fans must pay $24.99 per month which translates to $299.88.

How to bypass the MLB.TV blackout?

A quick and legal way to do this is with a T-Mobile TV subscription, subscribers get MLB.TV for free and can watch most games thanks to T-Mobile and T-Mobile Tuesdays. But T-Mobile subs are not exempt from the blackout, as the MLB blackout also applies to them.

Other channels broadcast some games of the season sporadically during the month, among the TV channels are ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS, Peacock, Apple TV + and MLB Network. Other local cable providers also offer free MLB games for local teams.

