Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. regrets past comments, discusses contract extension

Following a disappointing end to the regular season, Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. addressed reporters regarding his comments on a contract extension.

Fresh off a run as the AL pennant runners-up last season, the Toronto Blue Jays have officially been eliminated from 2026 postseason contention. Toronto has turned its focus toward next year—and to expecting a return to form from star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who signed a massive contract extension with the club.

However, recent comments from Guerrero Jr. sparked a firestorm among the fan base over the week. On Friday, the first baseman spoke to the media alongside his Hall of Fame father to address the controversy and express regret over his statement. “I feel like the comments I made the other day didn’t accurately reflect what I really wanted to say. Everyone deserves an apology from me,” Guerrero Jr. told reporters.

Guerrero ignited a wave of backlash across social media after an interview posted by content creator Masterflip, during which the slugger remarked that the Blue Jays “didn’t pay me to hit 40 [home runs] every year.”

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While other MLB contenders scratch and claw for a postseason berth—such as the Philadelphia Phillies, who missed an opportunity to lock up their spot heading into October—the Blue Jays find themselves navigating internal turbulence surrounding the face of their franchise.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Vladdy’s struggles this season

Following a dominant 2025 campaign, Guerrero Jr. has endured a surprisingly down year. His lingering struggles at the plate are reflected in his numbers: just nine home runs and 56 RBIs through 142 games.

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Guerrero has been hampered by various nagging injuries throughout the year, missing around 17 games. Playing through constant physical discomfort has prevented him from finding a rhythm or establishing consistent timing in the batter’s box.

MLB legend weighs in on Guerrero Jr.’s comments

Addressing the noise surrounding the Toronto star, MLB legend Pedro Martinez stepped up to defend Guerrero Jr.’s intent. “He was misinterpreted. What he meant is that contract came from what he’s already done and what he can still do,” Martinez said to El Emergente’s Marcos Grunfeld. “That’s a young man talking—he just didn’t explain himself the right way.”

Despite the current turmoil, Vladdy still has plenty of time to prove that his long-term contract extension was well-earned. If he can turn things around next spring, he remains positioned to re-establish himself as one of the premier hitters in Major League Baseball.

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Key takeaways

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. apologized for recent comments that sparked backlash among fans.

apologized for recent comments that sparked backlash among fans. MLB legend Pedro Martinez defended the slugger, stating his comments were misinterpreted.

defended the slugger, stating his comments were misinterpreted. The Toronto Blue Jays have been officially eliminated from 2026 postseason contention.