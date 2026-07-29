Blue Jays provide initial update after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. exits with hamstring issue

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. exited the Blue Jays' loss to the Washington Nationals with right hamstring tightness. Here's the latest update on Toronto's All-Star first baseman.

The Toronto Blue Jays were dealt an injury scare Tuesday night when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. exited their 8-6 loss to the Washington Nationals after experiencing right hamstring tightness. The first baseman left the game in the fourth inning as Toronto opted to take a cautious approach with one of its most important players.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider explained the decision after the game, saying Guerrero wanted to continue playing despite the discomfort. “He was a little sore, and he wanted to stay in. It was my call just to be careful with him and not have anything worse happen.“

He also added, “He checked out pretty good and we’ll see how he is tomorrow (today). It’s a quick turnaround and, again, just trying to be smart with him. I don’t want to lose him for an extended period of time,” Schneider said.

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Guerrero felt the tightness after reaching first base on an infield single and attempting to advance toward second following an errant throw. Kazuma Okamoto replaced him defensively in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after being caught stealing. Mark Blinch/Getty Images

How concerning is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s injury?

While the Blue Jays have not announced the severity of the injury, Schneider indicated the initial evaluation was encouraging. The club will monitor Guerrero’s condition ahead of its next game before determining whether additional testing or time off will be necessary.

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What has Guerrero contributed this season?

The six-time All-Star has appeared in 103 of Toronto’s 108 games this season, continuing the durability that has defined much of his career. Guerrero entered Tuesday batting .265 with six home runs and 44 RBIs.

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He has played at least 156 games in each of the previous five seasons, making his availability a key factor for a Blue Jays team hoping to remain competitive over the final months of the regular season.