Blue Jays place Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Concussion IL after win over NY Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays’ victory over the New York Yankees came at a steep cost for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who suffered a concussion after a collision at third base.

The 3-1 victory over the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre unfortunately came with a bitter taste for the Toronto Blue Jays. After taking a hard hit at third base, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was ultimately placed on the 7-day concussion IL, as announced by the team’s official X account.

That said, Guerrero will unfortunately miss six games with his teammates: the final two games of this weekend’s series against the Yankees, the entire series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, and the series opener against the Bronx Bombers at Yankee Stadium.

Every win is crucial at this stage of the MLB season. The Blue Jays sit fourth in the AL East and need all of their top stars at full strength if they want to secure a spot in the postseason.

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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s impact on the Blue Jays

Throughout the 2026 season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has posted a .263 batting average with 113 hits, 7 home runs, and 46 RBIs in 430 at-bats. However, after being forced to leave the game against the Yankees following an accidental blow to the head with George Lombard Jr., his presence will be sorely missed this week.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs home to score a run in the sixth inning.

As the Blue Jays navigate a critical stretch of divisional matchups, missing Guerrero’s middle-of-the-order bat and defensive presence at first base leaves a massive hole in Toronto’s lineup at a vital juncture of the season.

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Replacing Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. unavailable to play this week, manager John Schneider has a few internal options to plug the hole at first base. Spencer Horwitz stands out as the primary and most natural candidate to take over the reps, given his experience and offensive profile.

Schneider could also rely on younger internal options like Charles McAdoo to shuffle his utility players to maintain defensive stability. Mix-and-matching these lineups will be essential for Toronto as they attempt to sustain offensive production through a high-stakes stretch of divisional play.