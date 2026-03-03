Mike McCarthy suffers major setback with key Steelers player as he awaits decision from Aaron Rodgers

After a decent season in which the Pittsburgh Steelers fell short of their Super Bowl goal, the arrival of Mike McCarthy brings a fresh wave of energy, though the franchise is still awaiting a final decision on Aaron Rodgers’ future.

In the meantime, not all news is positive in Steel City. In recent hours, it was revealed that one of the team’s defensive cornerstones underwent surgical intervention.

Broderick Jones, one of the young talents the Steelers have counted on in recent years, had to undergo surgery for a neck injury, and his status regarding availability for the upcoming season’s preparation remains uncertain.

“Obviously, he had a significant injury and we’re monitoring how he progresses,” Omar Khan said to the press. “I know he’s working hard. It’s early in the process. That’s certainly something that we’re monitoring.”

Broderick Jones #77 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The natural replacement for Jones

Jones appeared in 11 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, and his spot was later filled by Dylan Cook, who, according to Khan’s comments, has full confidence to start in the upcoming season.

“Dylan did a really good job for us when he had to come,” Khan said. “He really did. I wasn’t surprised, because I’ve seen his work ethic and how important it is to him. He’s got that quarterback background. I think that helped him. I think he’s a good player. He stepped in and I think, played at a good level.”

What will happen with Rodgers?

Once again, the biggest storyline of this NFL offseason centers on Aaron Rodgers. The 42-year-old QB has yet to decide his future, though the arrival of Mike McCarthy in Pittsburgh hints at a potential positive outcome for him to return for another year.