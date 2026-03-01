Messi reaches 70 free kick goals in his career: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have and who holds the record?

There is virtually no record in soccer history that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo aren’t actively competing for. Following Messi’s fantastic free kick goal for Inter Miami vs Orlando City, on Bolavip we take a look at how many both active legends have scored and how many goals behind they are from the all-time leader in free kick goals.

With his fantastic goal against Orlando City (his second on the game and the season), Messi reached 70 free kick goals in his career. Now, he is close to reaching the all-time podium, which currently features three Brazilians. Moreover, five of the top 10 free kick scorers are players from The Land of the Holy Cross.

According to data from Silvio Maverino and @AtaqueFutbolero on X, Cristiano Ronaldo currently sits at ninth place in the all-time standings with 63 free kick goals. The Portuguese icon has two more goals from free kicks than Diego Armando Maradona, who is 10th all time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is the current record holder?

According to these sources, Marcelino Carioca has scored the most free kick goals in soccer history. As reported, the Brazilian sensation, who retired after the 2009 season, scored 78 out of his 304 professional goals from a free kick.

Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Advertisement

As it stands, Messi is eight free kick goals away from tying the record. With nine more, he will sit by himself at the top of this list in soccer history. Thus, every time Inter Miami are awarded a free kick close to the penalty box, Messi can inch closer to break yet another record.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi brace with free kick goal leads Inter Miami’s 4-2 comeback win vs Orlando City for first 2026 MLS victory: Highlights and goals

As for Cristiano Ronaldo, he faces a steeper climb. Currently, the Al-Nassr star is 15 free kick goals away from tying Carioca’s mark. Still, knowing Ronaldo’s thirst for accolades, he won’t throw in the towel in his pursuit to climb the all-time rankings.

Advertisement

Top 10 free kick goal scorers

According to @AtaqueFutbolero, this is how things stand in the all-time ranking after Messi scored a free kick against Orlando City in the 2026 MLS season.

Marcelino Carioca playing for Corinthians

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marcelino Carioca (Brazil): 78 free kick goals

(Brazil): 78 free kick goals Roberto Dinamita (Brazil): 75 free kick goals

Juninho Pernambucano (Brazil): 72 free kick goals

Lionel Messi (Argentina): 70 free kick goals

(Argentina): 70 free kick goals Marcos Assuncao (Brazil): 69 free kick goals

Zico (Brazil): 68 free kick goals

Sinisa Mihajlovic (Serbia): 67 free kick goals

Pierre van Hooijdonk (Netherlands): 65 free kick goals

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): 63 free kick goals

(Portugal): 63 free kick goals Diego Maradona (Argentina): 61 free kick goals

SurveyWho is the best free kick taker in the world right now? Who is the best free kick taker in the world right now? already voted 0 people