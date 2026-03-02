NY Giants and John Harbaugh reportedly deem one player untouchable in 2026

There’s a renewed sense of optimism in the Big Apple, and expectations are soaring for the New York Giants heading into the upcoming NFL season. The arrival of John Harbaugh, combined with a roster loaded with potential, positions them as a team to watch starting in Week 1.

While one might naturally assume that players like Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, or Cam Skattebo are untouchable under the new regime, there’s another name whose presence on the squad is absolutely essential moving forward for Harbaugh and his coaching staff.

Who are we talking about specifically? Dexter Lawrence. “Multiple sources who met with the Giants said they came away believing Lawrence, barring insane return value, was untouchable,” SNY‘s Connor Hughes stated.

“One high-ranking Giants source said there was ‘zero truth’ to any notion they were considering moving Lawrence. New defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is particularly high on Lawrence. The two have spent quite a bit of time talking. Wilson is already devising ways to use him, Abdul Carter and Brian Burns together.”

Dexter Lawrence #97 of the New York Giants.

Lawrence’s breakout 2025 campaign

During the 2025 season, Dexter Lawrence remained a focal point of the New York Giants‘ defense, demonstrating his rare versatility for a nose tackle. Across 17 games, he recorded 14 solo tackles and continued to disrupt opposing backfields, officially logging 0.5 sacks.

While he did not force any fumbles this year, he showcased his elite ball skills by snagging one interception, further proving why he is considered one of the most unique and impactful interior defenders in the league.