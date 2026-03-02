Trending topics:
Canadiens reportedly eye trade for 2x Stanley Cup champion within Atlantic Division to chase first title since 1993

The Montreal Canadiens could be making a blockbuster move for a two-time Stanley Cup champion to bolster their roster in the 2025-26 NHL season.

By Federico O'donnell

Cole Caufield at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada.
No Canadian NHL team has hoisted the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens did so in 1993. The championship drought in the Great White North has stretched on for far too long. If the curse is to be lifted, it may have to be the Habs themselves who finally put an end to it.

The Edmonton Oilers came agonizingly close in 2024 and 2025, but not even Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl could overcome their struggles in net. Montreal may have learned its lesson, and although it lost in the Final in 2021 with Carey Price between the pipes, it could now be eyeing redemption in the 2025-2026 NHL season.

It seems all the Habs need is an elite goaltender—and right on cue, a two-time Stanley Cup champion could become available as Sergei Bobrovsky’s name surfaced ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Bobrovsky has looked off his game throughout the season, but a change of scenery may be just what the doctor ordered to help him get back on track.

“The Montreal Canadiens could benefit from Sergei Bobrovsky,” TSN’s Craig Button commented ahead of the trade deadline on March 6th. “You look at the Montreal Canadiens this year—their goaltending hasn’t been strong enough. Look at Sergei Bobrovsky’s resume, that’s the type of player who’s been there, done that, won that.”

Is Bobrovsky on the trade block?

Entering the final year of his initially controversial seven-year, $70 million contract with the Florida Panthers, Sergei Bobrovsky has yet to sign an extension with the reigning, back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. Florida wanted to see how the season unfolded before deciding which path to take with their netminder, who played a crucial role in the team’s three straight runs to the Final.

Barring a miracle, the Panthers will miss the playoffs in the 2025–26 campaign. Thus, shipping Bobrovsky away now seems like the right call for Florida; otherwise, the club would risk losing him to free agency with nothing in return. Even if it means helping a divisional opponent compete for the Stanley Cup, trading Bobrovsky to the Canadiens could be a wise business decision.

Still, it is often overlooked just how much emotion and rivalry influence moves in the NHL. Florida might rather come away empty-handed than be the reason Montreal snaps its championship drought.

