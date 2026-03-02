Canadiens reportedly eye trade for 2x Stanley Cup champion within Atlantic Division to chase first title since 1993

No Canadian NHL team has hoisted the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens did so in 1993. The championship drought in the Great White North has stretched on for far too long. If the curse is to be lifted, it may have to be the Habs themselves who finally put an end to it.

The Edmonton Oilers came agonizingly close in 2024 and 2025, but not even Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl could overcome their struggles in net. Montreal may have learned its lesson, and although it lost in the Final in 2021 with Carey Price between the pipes, it could now be eyeing redemption in the 2025-2026 NHL season.

It seems all the Habs need is an elite goaltender—and right on cue, a two-time Stanley Cup champion could become available as Sergei Bobrovsky’s name surfaced ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Bobrovsky has looked off his game throughout the season, but a change of scenery may be just what the doctor ordered to help him get back on track.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Montreal Canadiens could benefit from Sergei Bobrovsky,” TSN’s Craig Button commented ahead of the trade deadline on March 6th. “You look at the Montreal Canadiens this year—their goaltending hasn’t been strong enough. Look at Sergei Bobrovsky’s resume, that’s the type of player who’s been there, done that, won that.”

Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers

Advertisement

Is Bobrovsky on the trade block?

Entering the final year of his initially controversial seven-year, $70 million contract with the Florida Panthers, Sergei Bobrovsky has yet to sign an extension with the reigning, back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. Florida wanted to see how the season unfolded before deciding which path to take with their netminder, who played a crucial role in the team’s three straight runs to the Final.

Advertisement

see also Patrik Laine reportedly weighing his options with Canadiens ahead of trade deadline

Barring a miracle, the Panthers will miss the playoffs in the 2025–26 campaign. Thus, shipping Bobrovsky away now seems like the right call for Florida; otherwise, the club would risk losing him to free agency with nothing in return. Even if it means helping a divisional opponent compete for the Stanley Cup, trading Bobrovsky to the Canadiens could be a wise business decision.

Advertisement

Still, it is often overlooked just how much emotion and rivalry influence moves in the NHL. Florida might rather come away empty-handed than be the reason Montreal snaps its championship drought.

SurveyWho will win the Atlantic Division? Who will win the Atlantic Division? already voted 0 people

Advertisement