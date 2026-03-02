Bruins put on notice with blunt statement from Don Sweeney ahead of 2026 NHL trade deadline

With days to go before the NHL trade deadline arrives, the Boston Bruins listened carefully as Don Sweeney addressed the rumors with a bold comment. Boston is fighting for a playoff ticket, and a last-minute move might be just what the doctor ordered. David Pastrnak and other team leaders vouched for that as well.

On that note, Sweeney didn’t mince words. The Bruins’ general manager spoke to reporters and sent a clear message to the rest of the team as they gear up for the NHL trade deadline.

“We would like to continue to improve our hockey club, if possible,” Sweeney admitted, via NHL.com. “We’d like to give them a bump, because they’ve earned that. But it’s an eye towards obviously this year [and] moving forward as well. The right deal has to come along.“

The Boston Buyers Club

Last season, Boston was one of the biggest sellers in the league, with captain Brad Marchand headlining the group of departures. This time around, the Spoked B is in a much different situation, and the Bruins are trending toward being buyers.

Don Sweeney GM of the Boston Bruins

“Kind of feels polar opposite, to be honest,” Bruins center Morgan Geekie commented on this season’s trade deadline mood compared to the one in 2024-25. What a difference a year makes.

Sweeney makes something clear about Bruins’ approach

How much the Bruins are willing to spend, though, is a different question. According to Sweeney, the organization is focused on making wise financial decisions rather than impulsive, rushed moves. In the past, Boston has—quite literally—paid the price for waiting until the deadline to make acquisitions. Having parted ways with several high draft picks, Sweeney admitted that some of those moves backfired, but he has no regrets about them. At the time, they seemed like the right call, and he stands by that statement.

“You’re not wrong in the fact that we spent likely too much collateral assets to try and win. I’m not going to apologize for trying to win; I’m going to apologize that we haven’t won,” Sweeney bluntly stated, per NHL.com. “But being in a position to try and go for it? That’s what this organization wants to be back in.”

The NHL trade deadline is the ultimate turning point of the season. Teams can fall from grace as contenders lose momentum, while “pretenders” emerge as strong candidates. The Bruins have sent out mixed signals so far this campaign. After the deadline, roster moves will be frozen; consequently, the Bruins team that takes the ice after March 6 will be the one that sticks together until the final regular-season game. Whether this group is good enough to make the postseason—and go on a deep run—only time will tell.

