NY Giants reportedly interested in Super Bowl MVP and top-tier prospect as John Harbaugh defines offensive identity for 2026 NFL season

The New York Giants know their fortunes might change with the arrival of John Harbaugh. As for the offense, the team is looking closely to the situation of a former Super Bowl MVP, as well, as one of the top prospects in the draft to reinforce the roster ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

According to Connor Hughes of SNYtv, the Giants are monitoring “Seattle’s Kenneth Walker or Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love.“ The Giants want to push strongly for free agents, and that includes Walker, who won Super Bowl MVP a month ago. Love is the best RB prospect in the draft, so that would be a hit too for the Giants.

This report may sound surprising. However, it aligns with the news that Harbaugh has defined the team’s offensive approach for next season. Still, it’s a confusing matter when you see that the Giants already have Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy on the roster. Especially on the Skattebo side, since he was stellar during his rookie season, though he suffered a gruesome ankle injury.

Kenneth Walker III might be too tempting

Not only did Walker win Super Bowl MVP, he also had an incredible campaign and is entering free agency this offseason. He had 1,027 yards with five touchdowns, and that was with him having just 50% of the snaps in 2025. Walker’s elusiveness, speed, and power set him apart as a unicorn running back.

Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks

However, Skattebo had 410 yards and five touchdowns in only five starts last season. Unless Harbaugh wants to use a committee with Walker and Skattebo, there is not room for both backs. Given how strongly Walker ended the season, he will be getting a big paycheck, one that will be to heavy to pay for a guy on a committee.

The Giants already had a strong running game

Since Skattebo didn’t start the season as the RB1 and suffered a season-ending injury, some might think the Giants rushing offense was not great. However, it was. The Giants ranked as the fifth-best rushing offense in 2025, averaging 129.1 yards per game.

