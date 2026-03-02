Vincent Trocheck confirms preferred destination amid NY Rangers trade rumors: ‘It’s no secret’

Vincent Trocheck broke his silence with a blunt confession. For a while now, his name has been swirling around in the rumor mill. Now, the veteran center addressed the buzz with a strong message for the New York Rangers about his preferred destination in the NHL.

It’s not that Trocheck wants out of New York, nor that the Rangers want to move on from him. It’s simply business. New York is headed for another rebuild, and Trocheck is one of its most appealing assets to shop. Contrary to other stars on the team, Trocheck’s contract doesn’t include a full no-movement clause (NMC). Instead, his deal carries a modified no-trade clause (M-NTC) with a 12-team no-trade list. Therefore, it’s easier for the Blueshirts to work out a trade than it would be with players protected by a full NMC.

While Trocheck’s situation makes a trade much likelier than others, the 32-year-old can still have a say in the matter. Trocheck’s M-NTC grants him leverage and he is using it to choose what NHL team he wants to play for next. At the very least, his 12-team no trade list allows him to decide where he doesn’t want to play, and Trocheck has now confirmed which franchises are a no-go for him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s no secret. [West teams] are on my no-trade list,” Trocheck confessed on his preferred trade destination, as reported by The Athletic and The New York Post. “They are on my no trade [list] because family is important to me and my family is on the east coast.”

Vincent Trocheck at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Advertisement

What about Minnesota?

As the Rangers and Mike Sullivan receive a blunt statement from Trocheck, another interesting question surfaces. Trocheck admitted teams in the West are out of contention, but what about the Minnesota Wild? Due to his ties to general manager Bill Guerin, Trocheck has been linked to the Wild for a while now.

Advertisement

see also Mike Sullivan makes sincere comment about crucial NY Rangers star as others face trade rumors

However, The Land of 10,000 Lakes is in the U.S. Midwest, and Minnesota plays in the Western Conference. Are the Wild in a gray area within Trocheck’s trade conditions, or was a move to Minnesota never truly under consideration? That’s one question general manager Chris Drury and the Rangers must ask and clear the air around.

Advertisement

If geography is truly the decisive factor behind Trocheck’s trade rumors, then the Wild may be off the table. That would mean the Rangers will most likely be sending their star to a conference—perhaps even a divisional—opponent. As it stands, teams like the Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Buffalo Sabres could put themselves in the lead, as the wheels are coming off the once-considered favorite, Minnesota.

Rangers bound to make more moves

Make no mistake, Trocheck won’t be the first, and likely won’t be the last, player to leave Madison Square Garden out the back door. Sullivan put the Rangers on high alert with a bold comment, as virtually every name in the locker room could be on the way out. New York is taking its rebuild—or retool—seriously, and the organization will go to any length to make sure this time the Rangers get it right.

Advertisement

Advertisement