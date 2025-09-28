Brutal reactions pour in after Mets’ elimination from playoff race by Marlins

The New York Mets are officially out of the playoff race, and fans aren’t showing them any mercy. The Miami Marlins delivered the final blow with a 4-0 shutout, sealing the Mets’ fate and leaving many critics and fans calling the season a disappointment.

“The New York Mets’ collapse is one of the worst you’ll ever see. Despite being 21 games over .500 in June and owning baseball’s best record at the time, the Mets failed to make the playoffs. Making things worse, no one ‘chased’ them down. They just blew it,” wrote Will Sammon on X.

Predictably, Juan Soto was one of the players most targeted by critics, especially due to his enormous contract with the Mets. Memes and negative reactions on X were also directed at him.

While there is no official word yet, roster adjustments are obviously expected. With so much criticism mounting, the team is likely to part ways with some veterans in search of fresher talent.

The Mets’ Future for Next Season

Regarding what the Mets might do during the offseason, social media user ‘Your Friend Kyle’ sarcastically commented that the Mets simply need to find “another guy like Soto” to improve next year, obviously poking fun at the fact that they failed to improve despite having him on a massive contract.

“You guys can clown on the Mets for this embarrassing collapse all you want, but they fought to the very end to try to score a run in that 9th inning against the Marlins. Just fell a lil short. This team is almost there. They just gotta get a guy like Juan Soto this off season.”

The blame did not fall solely on Soto or his teammates

Manager Carlos Mendoza was also a brutal victim of criticism from Mets fans and other baseball lovers, with some calling for his immediate firing. “Carlos Mendoza MUST be fired. Period.” commented Jake Brown of Mets Daily Show and Mets on Sports Illustrated on X.

However, the good news for Mendoza is that his job appears to be safe for next year. Andy Martino of SNY reported on X, stating, “The Mets have absolutely no plans to fire Carlos Mendoza off this collapse. As they shouldn’t. Beyond that it gets interesting. Will write something this evening.”

