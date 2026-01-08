What happens if Miami wins, ties or loses vs Ole Miss today in Fiesta Bowl at 2026 CFP?

The College Football Playoff is entering its most decisive stage, with four teams battling for a spot in the National Championship Game. One of them is the Miami Hurricanes, who, led by Carson Beck, will look to take down the Ole Miss Rebels in the Fiesta Bowl to reach the season’s ultimate showdown.

Mario Cristobal guided his Hurricanes to a 12–2 overall record and into the semifinals following a thrilling quarterfinal matchup. There, Miami delivered a decisive 24–14 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 31, knocking out the defending champions.

On the other side, the Rebels didn’t let the entire saga surrounding former head coach Lane Kiffin distract them, and they made a strong statement in the bracket. To reach this stage, Ole Miss pulled off a dramatic 39–34 win over Georgia in what has been one of the most thrilling games of this CFP.

What happens if Miami wins vs Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl?

If Miami defeats Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl, the Hurricanes will officially punch their ticket to the National Championship Game, marking their first appearance on the sport’s biggest stage since 2002.

This historic win would validate Mario Cristobal’s vision for the program, proving that “The U” is back as a dominant force and setting the stage for a winner-take-all showdown for the title.

What happens if Miami ties vs Ole Miss?

If Miami and Ole Miss remain tied at the end of regulation, the game enters a do-or-die overtime period where a winner must be decided. In this high-stakes format, the first team to outscore the other punches their ticket to the National Championship Game, as there are no draws when a trip to the title is on the line.

What happens if Miami loses vs Ole Miss?

If Miami loses to Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl, its historic underdog run comes to a heartbreaking end just one step short of the title game. A loss would eliminate the Hurricanes from the College Football Playoff, officially ending their season and shifting the focus toward a top-ten finish in the final rankings and the momentum of Mario Cristobal’s best season yet in Coral Gables.

When and where will Miami and Ole Miss play?

The Miami Hurricanes and the Ole Miss Rebels will face off in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday, January 8, 2026. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. local time)